



President Donald Trump warned Walmart on Saturday against the rise in his prices, writing on Truth Social that he “looks at”.

“Walmart should stop trying to blame prices as the reason for the price increase throughout the chain. Walmart won billions of dollars last year, much more than expected. Between Walmart and China, they should, as it is said,” eat prices “, and not invoice valued customers”, wrote the president on Truth Social.

“I will watch, and your customers too !!!”

Molly Blakeman, a Walmart spokesperson, told Newsweek on Saturday that the retailer had “always worked to keep our prices as low as possible and that we will not stop”.

Why it matters

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon announced this week during a gain call according to which the retail giant will increase the prices of some of its articles later this month “given the scale of the prices” imposed by the Trump administration on American trade partners.

This decision should affect millions of Americans. According to Walmart, 90% of American households buy in its more than 4,600 stores across the country and on its website, with more than 150 million customers buying a range of its products in store or online.

What to know

Currently, products imported into the United States – which include electronics and toys, as well as basic grocery products such as lawyers – are subject to a basic rate of 10%. Washington and Beijing, who degenerated their trade war last month, recently agreed to reduce their reciprocal rates for 90 days. Although the United States still charges 30% levies from goods from China, this is down 145%.

Experts have warned that these prices, which are actually a tax imposed on imported goods, will inevitably increase costs for daily Americans. Trump defended his policies by saying that the prices will cause “a little pain” but long -term “will be worth the price that must be paid”.

Thursday, McMillon – who has already met the president to discuss the prices – said that, even if they are now lower, the prices are still too high – and this has an impact on the cost of his goods.

“We can control what we can control,” he said. “Even at reduced levels, higher prices will lead to higher prices.” McMillon has not specified which products will see higher price labels and the importance of these increases. In a statement before Newsweek, a Walmart spokesperson has not commented on the company's price increases or which products will be affected.

As Trump noted in his article on Saturday, Walmart reported billions of dollars in income and profits last year. The company said its revenues in the last year totaled $ 681 billion, while its gross profit was around $ 170 billion.

President Donald Trump is considered to be walking up to get on the Air Force One with a base Andrews in Maryland on May 12. INSET: The logo of a Walmart supercenter is seen on May 15 in … President Donald Trump is seen when he walks to embark on Air Force One with Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on May 12. INSET: The logo of a Walmart SuperCentry is seen on May 15 in Austin. More Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Brandon Bell / Via Getty Images what people say

Walmart spokesperson Molly Blakeman told Newsweek on Saturday: “We will keep the prices as low as possible as long as we can give the reality of small retail margins.”

A Walmart spokesperson said in a press release in Newsweek earlier this week: “We have confidence in our ability to provide sales growth of 3.5 to 4.5% in the second quarter, however, the information related to the business discussions that take place is changing per week, and in some cases, the day when the beach for the quarter results are much wider. Our guidance of the year.”

The former republican representative Justin Amash, who now identifies himself as a libertarian, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, responding to the Trump post on Saturday: “Donald Trump is now in the company's stop stadium and the price of transforming the Republican Party into the Democratic Party of the 1980s.”

Walmart's financial director (financial director), John David Rainey, told the Associated Press on Thursday: “We are wired to maintain low prices, but there is a limit to what we can bear, or any retailer elsewhere.”

He told CNBC: “We did not see a period when you have had such high prices, this quickly. We are well equipped and experienced to treat price increases that increase 2 or 3%, but not 30%.”

The CEO of Walmart, Doug McMillon, said: “We will do our best to maintain our prices as low as possible. But given the extent of the prices, even at the reduced levels announced this week, we are not able to absorb all the pressure given the reality of narrow retail margins.”

The former CEO of Toys 'R' Us Gerald L. Storch at CNN Thursday: “If Walmart has to increase prices, everyone will increase prices.”

What happens next?

The final result of trade tensions between the United States and China should have training effects throughout the economy within the country and around the world.

Economists warn that consumers should face significantly higher prices later this year, but it remains to be seen the extent of price increases.

Meanwhile, the United States and China will continue negotiations during the 90-day break.

Update of 05/17/25, 2:30 pm HE: This article was updated with amash comments.

Update of 05/17/25, 12:13 pm and: This article has been updated with additional information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-issues-new-warning-message-walmart-2073638 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos