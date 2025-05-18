Admitting a diploma together with Jokowi – but in his diploma, he was written in 1989

Fusilatnews – Andi Pramaria Sitting quietly in the living room of his house on Jalan Panji Wangko, Panji Tilar, Kekalik, Mataram City. In front of him, a piece of precious paper: forest diploma from Gadjah Mada University. The newspaper, which began to become yellow in age, marked its full name, Academic Dégré, Danini who attracted dated: November 5, 1989.

This number, at a glance, does not provide irregularities. But in the vortex of the 7th Indonesian presidential diploma, Joko Widodo, this date has become a piece of puzzle that could not be ignored.

I went to university with Mr. Jokowi. By entering together, Graduation Together, on November 19, 1985. I remember very well, said Andi while pointing a black and white photo to display a rank of young graduates, including two figures which are now under the spotlight: Andi and Jokowi.

However, if they really graduated and graduated in 1985, why has the diploma just published four years later?

The problem of the Jokowi diploma has in fact become a public problem for a few years ago. The emergence of a trial, an independent investigation, until the typographic analysis of Roy Suryo and his group will reopen the president's Pandora box. This time, the voice of the interior of the generation itself appeared. The voice that claimed to be classmates, college friends and senior friends.

Andi Pramaria, former head of the Office of Forests and Trade in the province of NTB, is not an arbitrary person. His confession could not be refused like that. He has shown his diploma, corresponding to the policeTimes New Romanwhich later in the question of the question and even mentioned the names of the teachers involved in the Jokowi course process.

The thesis supervisor is not Pak Kasmojo. He's just KRS supervisor. The supervisor is in fact Professor Sumitro, he said, confirmed the narrative error that had emerged from Jokowi's own mouth.

However, Andi did not want to enter the field which was not his authority either. I cannot make sure that the original Pak Jokowi diploma or not. But if the content is the same as mine, then I think it is authentic, he said with caution.

But public skepticism is not as simple as being suffocated. Can someone continued: How could a president wrongly call the thesis supervisor? Why did the diploma issued four years after graduation? And why the modern font type, like Microsoft Word products in the early 90s, even if the era is not completely digital?

UGM himself, in several statements, always declares that Jokowi is his elders. But when the campus had to explain the technical problems of diploma printing, everything suddenly fired in diplomatic responses.

At that time, all students received only diplomas. No one dares to protest against the type of letter or design, the word Andi.

The declaration has one point. In the era of the new order, students were more busy taking care of the future than observing the graphic affairs of the diploma. But now, with the digitization and public awareness of information rights, the difference between the types of letters can be a trial for the court.

An interesting thing about Andi's confession is his courage to open the old memory and compare physical evidence. He realized that his presence could be a weapon for both parties: who thought that Jokowi had been at university and who always doubted the validity of his diploma.

But as a story that has never been written neutral, Andi was also only a fragment in the great mosaic of Jokowi's life. The diploma is not only an administrative document; It is a symbol of legitimacy. And in the Indonesian political world full of presumptions, legitimacy is not only enough to be defended by memories.

In the end, the public demanded more than just recognition. Need an independent audit, complete transparency and the courage of the institution to open all sails. Not to bring down a character, but to strengthen confidence in the midst of a generation that grows in cynicism and skepticism.

If indeed the diploma is original, then the story will place it as a trusted test. But if it is proven the opposite, it will be a dark chapter in the journey of democracy of this country.

And while the controversy continued to shoot, a piece of the Andi diploma remained supervised on the walls of his house. Lonely, but noisy in the sense.