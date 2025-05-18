17 killed in fire in a building in Hyderabad; PM Modifols Deaths – Cashmere images – Last update of news

Hyderabad: A fire triggered by a short circuit suspected in a building near the emblematic Charminar here left 17 dead on Sunday, the majority of them being children.

The fire broke out in a building in Gulzar's house here, police said.

“The 17 people who were transferred to hospitals were dead,” said a senior police official in PTI.

A lonely and narrow staircase was the only escape route for the prisoners of the building, but they could not rush.

The building housed jewelry on the ground floor and people resided in an apartment above, police said adding a spread of smoke and stifled people.

The director general of response services to disasters and fires from Telangana State, Y Nagi Reddy, who inspected the spot, told journalists that the fire accident was reported between 6 a.m. and 6:15 a.m.

There was a call for the fire service at 6:16 a.m. and the firefighter was proven at 6:17 am, he said.

“The prima-price cause of the fire is a short circuit in the shopping area sector,” said Reddy.

In total, 21 people were in the building when the fire broke out and, 17 of which were transferred to hospitals by the fire service in an unconscious state.

The Telangana fire service in a statement said that the fire had broken out on the ground floor (G + 2 building) and spread to the above floors.

In an article on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his anxiety about the loss of lives due to the fire tragedy.

He announced RS 2 Lakh for the parents of those who died and 50,000 rupees to the injured.

Deeply anxious by the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy in Hyderabad, Telangana. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. That the wounded are recovered soon. An ex-GRIG of RS 2 Lakh from PMNRF would be given to the closest to each deceased. The injured would receive Rs. 50,000: PM, said the position.

The chief minister, a Revanth Reddy, expressed his shock for the incident and ordered the senior officials to take all the necessary measures to save people trapped in the building.

Addressing journalists after visiting the spot, transport and the Minister in charge of the Hyderabad district, Ponnam Prabhakar, said that a short circuit had caused the fire.

The minister said: “We are going to order an investigation into the fire accident. There is no conspiracy angle in it… ”

Four families linked to each other lived in the building and many of them came to spend their holidays, he added.

Access to the site has been limited, police said. A case was recorded.

The Minister of Union, G Kishan Reddy, also visited the place. He alleged that he had been informed that tenders arrived late.

The allegation was rejected by Nagi Reddy.

An official CMO press release said that instructions had been issued to immediately move the injured in hospitals and ensure appropriate medical treatment.