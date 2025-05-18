



President Donald Trump used to declare emergencies.

Since he took office for his second term, Trump has published emergency statements on the southern border. On energy and trade. On drug trafficking and cartels, and even the international criminal court. In all, he declared eight emergencies in his first 100 days, a rate that far exceeds any previous president, including his own first mandate.

It is not known if all these things meet the legal standard for an emergency such an unusual and extraordinary situation that it cannot wait for the action of the congress. The American trade deficit with China, for example, has been the status quo for decades. But by declaring this an emergency, Trump unlocks the special authorities who would not be at his disposal.

The question of whether Trump can use his emergency powers in this way is currently to go to court, and our colleague Ian Millhiser followed while the procedure was launched before the International Trade Court.

In the meantime, we have explained that today we wanted to understand why Trump is so eager to draw this powers to carry out his program, so we called Elizabeth Goitein. He is principal director of the Brennan Center for Justice and expert in presidential emergency powers.

Goitein has been maintained today, said the co-host Noel King in the history of national emergencies, that Trump can do his powers and if the congress should do something. An extract from their conversation, edited for length and clarity, is below. There is much more in the complete podcast, so listen today, explained wherever you get podcasts, including Apple and Spotify podcasts.

I don't think most Americans feel like living in a time of eight distinct emergencies that we live six months ago. Why does the president do this?

A national emergency statement is an extraordinarily powerful thing. It unlocks improved powers which are contained in 150 provisions of different law, which say all something like, in a national emergency, the president can do X, or, in the event of a national emergency, the president does not have to do Y. These are powers that allow the president to take measures that go beyond what the congress has authorized in situations of non-urgency. In some cases, they allow it to take measures that Congress expressly prohibited in non -urgent situations.

This can be a very tempting tool in order to implement policies in situations where there is not enough support from the congress or where the congress has really prohibited this policy. You can see why the temptation is there for the presidents to use these powers rather than going through the normal process of the development of policies and legislation.

President Trump sometimes behaves as if the emergency powers were granted by God, but in fact what you say is: they come from Congress. It is the congress that says that we allow you to have additional power in an emergency. When and why did the congress initially do this?

The congress provides these powers to the president since the foundation.

Our current system, in which the president declares a national emergency, and that the declaration unlocks the powers which are included in other laws, date back to the First World War. This system where the congress would speak of national emergencies, then the president began to publish national emergency declarations has evolved organically. In fact, the organic nature of this has proven to be a problem, because there was no global law that rolled up the process. There was no time period over the duration of an emergency in place. There was no report to the congress.

This is why Congress, in the 1970s, promulgated the national emergency law. He set a time limit on the duration of an emergency declaration to stay in place without being renewed by the president. The NEA was also originally promulgated, gave the congress the power to end an emergency declaration using a legislative veto. It is a law that comes into force with a simple majority of the two chambers of the congress and without the signing of the presidents. It was a way ready for the congress to close an emergency declaration which was either inappropriate or which lasted too long.

But in 1983, the Supreme Court judged that legislative vetos were unconstitutional. So, today, if the congress wants to terminate an emergency declaration, it must essentially adopt a law by a supermajority to the TOF test, which is almost impossible in the political climate of today.

How far can the president go with emergency powers? What kind of things could do?

If you look at these 150 powers which are available to presidents in the event of a national emergency, many of them seem really reasonable opposite. They seem to be measured, something you would like and that you expect the president to have.

But others seem to be authoritarian regimes. There is a law dates back to 1942 which allows the president to take over or close the communication facilities. This was invoked last time in the Second World War. Today, it could undoubtedly be used to assert control of Internet traffic based in the United States.

There is another law, the international law on emergency economic powers, which allows the president to freeze the assets of almost anyone, including an American person, if he deems it necessary to deal with a foreign or partially foreign threat.

In fact, the president can also make illegal for anyone to engage in financial transactions with this person, including something as simple as renting an apartment or giving them a job or even selling them grocery products. They are therefore truly alarming authorities in terms of abuse potential.

You explained why the granting of some of these powers makes sense in an emergency. Some of them, however, seem to be a lot of power. Donald Trump is a very unusual American president. Is it possible that Congress made a mistake by assuming that each American president would be like the guy who preceded?

Yes. Congress made a mistake.

To be fair, the Congress has given itself a way ready to end emergency declarations, and the Congress did not plan that the Supreme Court would withdraw this from the table.

However, I think it was a mistake to leave the law in place as it was without this safeguard. I think it has been spent for a calculation for congress, not only to reform the process of national emergency declarations and the end of these declarations, but also to examine some of these individual powers such as the law on communications, which allows the president to take over or close communication facilities, and power over internal transport. The congress should put limits and guarantees on these powers.

