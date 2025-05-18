Turkeys Power Play? Erdogan captures the spotlights with Macrons Finger Firstpost





It starts when Emmanuel Macron arrives in an Erdogan sitting to shake hands. An Erdogan without mistrust suddenly catches the hands of macrons and begins to type them Learn more

A video showing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, grabbing the fingers of his French counterpart at the top of the European political community (EPC) in Albania has become viral on social networks, with users pointing how this clumsy gesture of the Turkish president could have something to do with power and authority. It starts when Emmanuel Macron arrives in an Erdogan sitting to shake hands. An Erdogan without distrust suddenly catches macrons and begins to type them, because the French president seems busy chatting with another person in the background. The story continues below this announcement In the midst of that, Macron extends his other hand to Erdogan as he tries to release his hands, but Erdogan quickly held the adult of French leaders while they exchange a few words. The 15 -second clip shows Macron in an uncomfortable body position while Erdogan continues to hold his fingers, before letting him go. The video is now tours on the internet, with commentators speculating on the subtle messages of Erdogans thanks to its apparently embarrassing act. A Turkish media has turned this while the reprisals of Erdogans at Macrons presumed the attempt to establish its psychological superiority by putting its hand on the shoulder of the Turkish president. “But Erdogan did not allow it, he held his finger firmly and did not let go,” concluded the Turkish media. Some X users have written that Erdogan's body language had a position of weakness and it seemed to have dementia. Body language = Erdogan has a dementia, wrote a user. Another user said it was a diplomatic master stroke of Erdogan. Erdogan is a master in geopolitics and the boys from Europe are amateurs. You can't win Erdogan. The story continues below this announcement A third user said Macron fell directly into Erdogans' fingers trap. The EPC summit brought together managers from 47 countries to improve regional security and promote political stability across Europe. While the summit focused on critical issues like Ukraine and migration, it was marked by several memorable moments. A culmination was the Albanian Prime Minister Edi Ramas Hot and theatrical of the reception of the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. A kneeling on a knee on the red carpet and offering a respectful namaste, a gesture of Ramas, coinciding with the 48th anniversary of Melonis, attracted world attention and charmed the public online.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/world/watch-turkeys-power-play-erdogan-seizes-spotlight-with-macrons-finger-13889467.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos