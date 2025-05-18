When the curtain falls on civilians





It was always going to be summed up – a conflict on the other side of the border and calm down at home. The kind of calm Gen Z and millennials, raised on hashtags and hybrid diets, does not remember that never really understood. But I know. I watched this game far too long for someone my age – long enough to guess the plot before it reaches the scene, and I am always surprised when the credits roll on the same page. The war comes into play, the country gathers and somewhere in the shadows, the real decisions are made. Again, the boys are back in charge. Not that they were really gone, but the latter push with India reminded all those who are really sitting at the top of the food chain. There is something strangely reliable on this subject – the choreography of the crisis, the push of patriotic programming, the warm and familiar embrace of institutional certainty. The man of the high castle does not only manage the moment; It absorbs it, develops and emerges from the other side, quieter, more decisive. What is remarkable is the ease with which public anxiety is converted into political capital. The armed forces have long understood the power of the story – the patriotic rally, the accent on unity, the clear demarcation of which stands inside the tent and which is left outside. It is a finely set calculation over the decades. This last conventional exchange is no exception. Powers that do not only react; They prevented, leading the concentration of the country and temperating civil ambitions. Meanwhile, Imran Khan – Populist, prisoner, lasting problem – is where the system has placed it, not so silent. A few months ago, there was noise – conversations, back channels, ramps outside the possible. The usual murmurs of the usual places. But the war, or even the scent of it, erases the table. And the name of Khan is lower on the list of the agenda. In the cold logic of a high -alert security state, Khan is surplus. Always dangerous, yes. Always extremely popular, yes. But excess. Popularity is a threat where it cannot be choreographed, and the only script that is followed is the one where control prevails over charisma. There is a cruel irony here. The ascent of Khan was built on the disruption of this very system – questioning the rooted military link, promising a new Pakistan, where everything would be held responsible. However, today, he is supervised by the very forces to which he formerly sought to face, his voice muffled under the roar of the jets and the battery beat of nationalism. And the civilians still in the game? They have done what civilians are still doing in such moments – adjusted. The feast of the Pakistani people has regained their place while staying away. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who once spoke of constitutional supremacy and civil space, now plays the long game – or perhaps simply play. Nawaz Sharif, once the undisputed lion of Punjab and the truck of the nation, was discreetly prevails over his own brother, Shahbaz. Where Nawaz roars once, Shahbaz now governs – less tonionous but much more attentive to the realities of the moment. The veteran finds himself overshadowed, sidelined by the very family who once carried his banner. Nawaz's influence has decreased; His challenge tempered by the firmer and more favorable to Shahbaz. The old guard is, perhaps reluctantly, to a new balance of powers in their own ranks. The changing dynamic of the Sharif family reflects a broader recalibration of the political elites of Pakistan. The approach of Shahbaz Sharif – measured, pragmatic, less conflict – is the product of learned lessons sailing in the volatile political landscape of the country. His acceptance of man in the primacy of the great castle, whether voluntary or born of necessity, indicates a departure from the most provocative policy of Nawaz. Neither Nawaz nor Bilawal have a reason to disrupt order. With Khan behind bars, the noise is silent, the threat contained. The center may not hold, but the silence that surrounds it is useful. They are, whether they admit or not, the beneficiaries of this void. The beneficiaries rarely rush to fill it with the wrong type of noise. However, under this worried peace, the frustrations would simmer. For many in the PPP and PML-N ranks, the ascent of the military is both an embarrassing reality and a source of private grievances. The bilawal posture no longer alludes to an impatience under its supporters – an aspiration for a real civil space which continues to shrink in the shadow of the uniform. Likewise, Nawaz Loyalists reprimand themselves on the loss of influence even though their leader fades from the vision of the public. But the calculation remains clear: better survive and adapt that the risk of outright confrontation, in particular while national unity under the army banner is almost unanimous. It is the reality of Pakistani politics when firearms roar and banners fly – civil leaders who could challenge powers that may be marked non -patriotic or worse, sidelined indefinitely. Thus, the system clings – predictable, measured, perfectly suited at the time. The courts go through their requests. The cases drag. Press conferences produce sound tunes and silences to an equal extent. But the result is already in pencil, pending only ink. Khan, for his part, remains where he is. His Tweets party, his lawyers place petitions, his supporters sing slogans in the side streets and comments. But it's not the same thing. The movement now works on muscle memory. The punch has faded. The machine excites. The man who formerly resembled the future now looks like a wood face of a movement that lacks momentum. He was once the storm. Now it is the forecasts – unpredictable, yes, but more urgent. Of course, it's still Pakistan. Things change. The fault lines are cracking. A fallout here, a calculation error over there – suddenly, the script turns. But not today. Not while war drums beat, the jets roar through the news of news and the man of the high castle carries the quiet confidence of a country exactly where he wants. For the moment, Imran Khan is expecting behind bars. Nawaz stays on the rear seat, not quite in the center of the scene but quite close. Shahbaz, regular and unshakable, holds the reins. Bilawal circles, waiting not to fly too close. And if Khan comes out again, it will not be applause echoing in a nation with a fever. It will be for the opening of the silent sound of the doors – not because he won, but because those who locked them decided that it was no longer worth it to be believed. And the rest of us? We look at the curtain falling on civilians.

