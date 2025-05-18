Europe's new iron hates by Trump and will decide the fate of the United Kingdom

Sir Keir Starmer has done much of his proximity to Donald Trump. In his announcement of a hastily organized trade agreement, where he distributed by phone at the Oval office for an inter-Atlantic press conference broadcast live, he wanted to call Trump “Donald” on several occasions.

But for all the media threshing surrounding the trade in the trade in the United Kingdom, it is another global electric broker that really counts. The woman who holds the key to the economic fortune of the United Kingdom is not necessarily Chancellor Rachel Reeves, but the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

The attenuation of American prices can be important for British jobs, but as EU officials have pointed out Paper i This week, Great Britain is still in a worse commercial position with America than before Trump. Trump's agreement was a “shakedown”. The one who really counts is with Europe.

Thus, when Von der Leyen visits London on Monday for the first Brexit reset summit, many will be at stake – with an dispute over easier travel for young people, food standards and fishing rights that will be calculated.

Starmer, to be fair, was not shy in the advertisement of his proximity to Von der Leyen either, posing for photos of Pally and European cheek greetings. But he faces a formidable politician and negotiator. And as a person who is described as if kept and suspects, few really know her.

Former ambitious, diligent and Asidu punk

Von der Leyen, now in her sixth year as president of the Commission, has a reputation in Brussels to be ambitious, diligent, distant and abstaining. During the celebrations of Europe day in Brussels last Saturday, for example, a request for VDL as it is known, to meet and greet the visitors met a “no” farm, according to one of the organizers.

When she meets Starmer, she returned to the city where she spent an exciting year as a punky student engaging in a clubbing, concert holidays and at the end of the evening.

From the Leyen in 1978, was 20 years old, with his fate Ernst Albrecht-Alors the Prime Minister of Lower Saxony and his mother Heidi-Nadles (Photo: Mehl / Ullstein Image via Getty)



She was sent to London in part for her own security: her father, Ernst Albrecht, an eminent German politician as Minister President of Lower Saxony, had received death threats. In 1978-1979, Von Der Leyen enrolled quietly in LSE and faced the alias Rose Ladson. It was only a brief interlude in a life and a career that was defined by hard work.

She was born in Ixelles, the fashionable district of Belgian capital in 1958, and went to the same European school that Boris Johnson attended. His father was responsible for the commission in 1958, who was then managing director for the competition.

Currently French, English and German, she is polished, methodical and a work executioner, rarely leaving her apartment on the 13th floor of the headquarters of the Berlaymont commissions.

Seven children and entering the policy at 44

After London, she went to medicine to Hanover Medical School before getting married and having seven children. After a brief passage supporting her husband, Heiko von der Leyen, in Stanford, California, she returned to teach her to Hanover Medical School, presenting herself only a political function at the age of 44.

An ardent member of the Party of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), like her father, she got up to take various stays as Minister of the Government under the chance of Chancellor Angela Merkel, in 2019, being appointed surprise compromise to become the first woman president of the commissions.

Keir Starmer has forged a close relationship with Von der Leyen (Photoj: Ustin Tallis / WPA Pool / Getty)

In Brussels and Berlin, the 66 -year -old man is respected even if his steel and steep character rarely causes affection.

But to Starmer, she is the key to resetting very tuned relationships.

The visit of Von der Leyen May 19 to London comes in the middle of a transformed world. Trumps return to the White House rekindled transatlantic tensions. The reciprocal prices are looming, Trump announcing growing direct debits from the EU trade, and Brussels referring to plans to tax us digital giants like Meta, X and Google.

Trump has little secret of his disgust for the EU, saying that he was trained to “screw” the United States and that he is, in many ways, more mean than China. Von der Leyen used more diplomatic language to address him.

Mutual but “so fantastic” antipathy

Despite all their mutual antipathy, after a brief conversation to the funeral of Pope Franciss, Trump recently described it as if fantastic. However, the EU reprisal gaming book is ready: samples from technology giants, tit-tat prices and large-scale application of the new anti-coercion mechanism of EUS.

It is a geopolitical chess game, and Von Der Leyen positions the EU as the reliable partner and based on rules in an increasingly chaotic world. Europe is still a peace project. We do not have brothers or oligarchs who made the rules, she joked in a Recent German interview. We do not send our neighbors. And we don't punish them.

Von der Leyen has already concluded a strong personal relationship with Starmer: the two are not very local, prudent and pragmatic.

Von der Leyen in Berlin in 2007 – when she was Minister of the Family – in front of an poster of herself during an event for a book, she co -written: “We must change our country for women” (Photo: Sean Gallup / Getty)

They know that the restoration of links between London and Brussels is vital in a nervous geopolitical moment. The two are passionate supporters of Ukraine, and they both speak to rearrange Europe in the face of the Russian threat, and Donald prevails over threats to withdraw the United States from European allies in defense.

Von der Leyen came into office shortly before the COVVI-19 pandemic. His early mandate was defined by daring decisions, in particular the purchase of vaccines a role that would define both his leadership and, controversial, the brooch in a judicial case on the exchanges of SMS not disclosed with the CEO of Pfizers. On Wednesday, the main EU court ruled against the commissions' decision to keep these secret messages, throwing a shadow on its reputation for integrity and governance.

Laid spat with Boris Johnson

Meanwhile, she also embarked on an early and ugly ship with PM Boris Johnson while the two threatened to block other vaccines.

However, its crisis management instincts have so far been politically enriching. The EU not only resisted the pandemic, but emerged much stronger. The Commission designed a pandemic recovery program of 750 billion $ 750 billion supported by joint EU funding from the EU. The crisis gave the commission a new desire to speak the language of the hard power that Von der Leyen has accelerated.

After being confirmed for her second mandate last summer, she mercilessly reorganized her college of 26 commissioners, the touch and in the case of French -speaking French Thierry Breton – rejecting the annoying members. His new team is considered competent but docile.

Under it, the Commission centralized communications and decision -making to a degree rarely seen. Critics describe it as royal, controlling and even secret. Supporters call it decisive leadership in a fragmented union.

Criticism of the descending approach

However, this same descending approach aroused criticism. His treatment of vaccine contracts, his close grip on communications and centralization of financial decision -making caused a discomfort even within his own institution. We used to have a truly collegial system within the Commission, but now everything must cross it, said a manager, describing the atmosphere inside as at the same time deferential and tense.

Even her political allies say she can be haughty and disdainful. The European Parliament, which is dominated by its center-right party, takes legal action after the Commission has circumvented the legislators to create its safe loan program of 150 billion to stimulate defense expenses through the block.

Greeting Angela Merkel at the G20 Compact with Africa meeting in Berlin in 2021 (Photo: Michele Tandusi – Pool / Getty Images)

She has executive experience as a minister and now as president, and she likes to face national governments, but she sometimes forgets that there is also a legislature, said a deputy of deputy who knows her. Although it is strong in areas like Ukraine, defense and trade, it must nevertheless work more closely with elected officials.

For Great Britain, the presence of Von Der Leyens in London is diplomatically loaded. This summit will highlight shared concerns – defense, migration and trade – but also the cracks in a post -Brexit relationship still marked by mutual suspicions.

However, it has also made room for Great Britain in the largest European and larger European security in EUS. Europe has come closer, she said in a recent interview. We involve Norway and the United Kingdom on important issues, we all share the same belief in Europe and in European lifestyle.

An EU diplomat said: it was tested by two massive crises, the Pandemic and the War of Ukraine, and she learned that you have to get started – and use these moments to concentrate power. It is not inclusive and not pretty. But well, she obtains results.