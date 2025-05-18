Continuation of defamation PMS against Imran adjourned until 24





Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif (left) and former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Thenews / File

Lahore: a session court postponed a defamation procedure of 10 billion rupees on Saturday, tabled by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif against the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), until May 24.

The additional judge of the district and the sessions Yilmaz Ghani led the procedure, during which Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appeared via a video link and was counter-examined by the Council of the founders of the PTI. Answering the questions during the counter-examination, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated that the founder of the PTI had accused him of having offered 10 billion rupees of broth. The PM argued that the allegation was equivalent to serious defamation and said that its impact was more damaging than millions of brochures.

Shehbaz Sharif said he was not aware of whether the founder of the PTI then denied the complaint in a television interview. He admitted that his name was not explicitly mentioned in this particular exchange, but argued that the overall context of the NED remarks pointed out directly to him. Shehbaz Sharif also told court that, although he did not know any written or printed equipment such as posters or brochures broadcast personally by the founder of the PTI, television allegations constituted a serious attack on his reputation.

Following the hearing, the court postponed the procedure until May 24.

He said the allegations raised against him were not only false but also defamatory. He added that the founder of the PTI had not submitted to publicly disseminated apologies, although he received a legal opinion in May 2017 for this purpose. The court was invited to issue a decree for the recovery of 10 billion rupees as compensation for publication of defamatory content in favor of the applicant.

