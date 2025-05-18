



Mary Trump, a vocal critic and a distant niece from President Donald Trump, warned in a blog article on Thursday that the country “lives in only dangerous times” during her second term, but that there is still hope that the Democrats postpone.

Newsweek contacted Mary Trump via her subordinate email and the National Democratic Committee (DNC) to comment by e-mail on Saturday morning.

Why it matters

Mary Trump has been frank against her uncle for years, and in 2020, has published too much and never enough, a revealing book on Trump and their family. In this document, she says that the president is “completely unable to direct this country and that it is dangerous to allow it to do so”.

Donald Trump returned to the Oval Office in January, after winning the popular vote and the electoral college in November 2024. The scale of the triumph of the Republican Party in November – made the White House, overthrowing the Senate and maintains control of the Chamber – triggered a broad study of the soul within the Democratic Party in relation to what was wrong and how to rebuild. Democratic leaders were criticized from the inside, some for having pushed the party too far to the left, and others for having seemed too conciliatory towards Trump.

During his first three months in office, President Trump faced significant support and reactions. His administration was struck by a wave of proceedings against decrees and war powers which, according to criticism, threaten regular procedure, a cornerstone of the American Constitution.

What to know

Mary Trump opened her blog article on Thursday by describing the current moment as “only dangerous times”, the labeling later as a “treacherous point in our history”, and urged readers to “start to present themselves in different ways of what we could be used to”.

She wrote that she remained “in this fight” against her uncle “because it is necessary”, and thought about her fears leading to the 2020 elections, when she asked: “What happens if Donald obtains a second blow to the presidency?”

His answer: “It will be the end of the American experience.” Later in her substitution post, she accused her uncle and the republican party of being “hell by removing something which is extraordinarily precious for me and to all those who read this: our democracy – our imperfect democracy, which strives.”

The idea of ​​an American ruin democracy was resolved by many Democrats and Trump criticisms who say that Trump goes beyond his presidential powers and dismantles key institutions. Many Republicans, on the other hand, say that the president restructures the government to make it more effective, effective and functional for Americans.

Mary Trump also criticized her political allies, writing in her article: “We did not do enough to protect him”, adding: “Our institutions fail us and one of the reasons why the Democratic Party has been convinced for too long that our institutions did not need to be strengthened, they did not need to be protected.”

She urged Democrats to “get around the edges” and “plan in advance”, describing a strategy that includes opposing republicans while being “honest on the ways in which Democrats fail”.

“We all have power. We are all on the right side of history. We are angry, and we have the right to be. And our anger is right. If we focus our anger, if we meet and understand that the differences we have are not relevant to what we are fighting to unite this fight,” she wrote.

The Democrats were confronted with internal divisions and external pressures following significant losses in 2024. Some rising voices of the party, including independent senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who caucus with the Democrats and the Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez de New York, built their platforms around the opposition to Trump and his “oligarchy” clasnes across the country. Meanwhile, the head of the Senate minority, Chuck Schumer of New York, argued certain GOP initiatives aligned by Trump, including a bill on the reconciliation budget.

After the release of Mary Trump's revealing book, Donald Trump called him “shameful”. He told the former animator of Fox News Sunday, Chris Wallace, “she was not exactly a family favorite”, adding “,” we did not have much respect or as for them “.

Mary Trump chatting about her book “Who could never love you: a family memory” at 92nd Street Y on September 12, 2024, in New York. President Donald Trump attends a business meeting and a round table in … Mary Trump chatting with her book “Who could never love you: a family thesis” at 92nd Street Y on September 12, 2024, in New York. President Donald Trump attends a business meeting and a round table in Qasr Al Watan, Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates on May 16. More photo / altaf qadri / evan agostini / invision / ap what people say

The actor and host Bill Maher said in his show earlier this month: “If the opinion leaders of the Democratic Party continue to encourage and not reprimand the idea that America is to cringe and that people who run Gaza are great, the Democrats are condemned.”

Senator Mark Warner, a Democrat from Virginia, said in February: “I think of a valid attack.”

The former transport secretary, Pete Buttigieg, said on the flagrant podcast broadcast in April: “I think my party has to do a much better work, especially with the kind of fingers you are talking about; I think we are very inclined to this.”

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during an April Angeles rally: “Big Money is the way we obtained Donald Trump. And all his presidency began with the launch of tools for corruption, the coins to open workers and move around money in darkness, the extortion regulations of media companies and law firms pleasure.”

What happens next?

The mid-term elections of 2026 should be a bell tower of the Trump administration and the Democratic Party.

We do not know who the party will eventually support during the 2028 presidential election, with early surveys showing the former vice-president Kamala Harris leading the pack of potential presidential candidates, followed by Ocasio-Cortez, the governor of California Gavin Newsom and Buttigieg.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/mary-trump-issues-dangerous-times-warning-over-donald-trump-2073626 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos