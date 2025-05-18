



Prabowo has changed the color of the presidential plane for the domination of red to white By: editor Sunday | 18-05-2025 | 14:08 WIB

BatamTODAY.COM, JAKARTA – The appearance of the presidential plane in the era of President Prabowo Subaianto has gone from the previous presidency, in particular from the time of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). The color and design of presidential planes of the Prabowo era are dominated by white, previously dominated by red. The presidential plane embarked by Prabowo currently has a style similar to the PK-GRD, which is with the majority of the white throughout the body of the plane, with a red line accent which extends at the top of the window. While the presidential plane of the A-001 during the previous period was used by the 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) had a majority red style in the muzzle and that the red block lit the tail. On the side of the plane, the words “Republic of Indonesia” were made white to look contrasting with the red background of the plane. The changes in the color of the paint and the different patterns of the A-001 presidential plane were first observed at the Air Force air base (LANUD) Halim Perdanakusuma, Jakarta (04/14/2025). The news of the appearance of the presidential plane has changed with a new painting under the spotlight of citizens in cyberspace. Citizens criticize the re-painting of the presidential plane which is considered inappropriate in the midst of effectiveness efforts made by the government. One of the accounts that downloaded it was the social media account (social media) x @infoflyer. The download was seen 1 million X. Users. “There is something interesting from the departure of Ri 1 in Brunei this morning. Long without visible, once seemed to have changed the livery,” wrote the narration on the download. Responding to this, the head of the Presidential Communication Communication Office (PCO), Hasan Nasbi, explained that routine maintenance and maintenance have become the reason why the presidential plane changes painting and models. However, he will seek more information on the reasons for change, as well as the cost of painting the presidential plane. “Frankly, I must first check why the presidential plane changes color, but these are my friends, if vehicles, planes, ships, there is a routine interview, a routine interview. Yes, one of the maintenance also changes the design, the color change,” said Hasan Nasbi during a discussion event in Jakarta, Saturday 5/17/2025). In addition, color changes and models are normal with the main objective of treatment and reduce the risk of corrosion, oxidation and other factors. Hasan asked that the changes are not exaggerated and sought reason. “For example, generally the presidential car is black, today the white presidential car is correct,” said Hasan. Publisher: Surya



->



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://batamtoday.com/home/read/216949/Prabowo-Ubah-Warna-Pesawat-Kepresidenan-Jokowi-dari-Dominasi-Warna-Merah-Jadi-Putih The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos