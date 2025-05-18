Malaysia farewell to Giant Pandas Fu wa, Feng Yi





The van carrying the giant Pandas Fu wa and Feng Yi leaving the Negara zoo where a large crowd gathered this morning to say goodbye after their 11 -year stay here. Sepang :: The giant Pandas Fu wa and Feng Yi were officially sent home today in China, concluding their stay in Malaysia after 11 years. The pandas arrived here on May 21, 2014, under the terms of the International Panda Conservation Cooperation Project. The capital return held to the animal hotel, Klia attended by the Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, the Secretary General of the Ministry Ching Too Kim and representatives of the Chinese Embassy. In a press release, the ministry said that collaboration is a symbol of close friendship between Malaysia and China, and reflects their common commitment to sustainability. Consequently, Malaysia will continue to undertake to work with China in the conservation of giant panda species and this collaboration hoped to further strengthen the relationship between Malaysia and China, both diplomatically and economically, he said. He said Malaysia has recorded extraordinary success in its ex-Situ conservation afforts, including the birth of three Panda de la Pair cubs during their stay here. The three Cubs Panda Nuan Nuan, Yi Yi and Sheng Yi have since been returned to China in accordance with the agreement. Nuan Nuan was repatriated on November 14, 2017 and Yi Yi and Sheng Yi followed on August 29, 2023. The ministry said that the conservation partnership should continue a new agreement signed on April 16, during the official visit of Chinese President Xi Jinpings in Malaysia. This renewed agreement allows Malaysia to receive another pair of giant pandas for a period of 10 years, from 2025 to 2035. Their arrival is expected later this year, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.freemalaysiatoday.com/category/nation/2025/05/18/malaysia-bids-farewell-to-giant-pandas-fu-wa-feng-yi/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos