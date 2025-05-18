



While the fragile ceasefire entered into force on May 10, Trkiye became the objective of the anger of several Indians for his support in Pakistan. President Recep Tayyip Erdogans opened his support for Islamabad and the latter using several Turkish drones has made a lot of angry. Without much incitement or push, several non -political characters began to call for a boycott of trade and other forms of commitments with Trkiye. On May 13, the first institution of the JNUA in Country said: “Due to national security considerations, the memorandum of understanding between JNU and the University of Inonu, Turkey is suspended until further notice. JNU is with the nation. This brief declaration had a cascade effect across the country, and several higher education establishments have joined the call for the suspension or termination of commitments with their Turkish counterparts. In addition, two days later, the Aviation Security Regulator Office of the India Bureau Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), emulated the logic of securitization and revoked the authorization for the Airport services of Celebi based in Turkish India which took care of the handling of the land in nine airports through the country. While Indigo, a large partner of Turkish Airlines, still holds several professional bodies have joined the chorus for a Turkish boycott. Who are they? Here is a continuous list of entities that have requested the suspension, termination or break in ties with Trkiye on the latter support in Pakistan. Commercial / professional associations All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) Apple traders (Pune and New Delhi, Rajasthan, Azadpur Mandi, Delhi) Association of Indian Universities (AIU) Confederation of all the merchants of India (Cait) Federation of employees of India from Western India (FWICE) Andhra Association Visits and Travel (TTAA) Udaipur Marble Processors Association Universities / higher education establishments Jawaharlal Nehru University Chandigarh University Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, Kanpur Iit Bombay Iit Roorkee Jamia Millia Islam, New Delhi University of Kanpur Beautiful Professional University, Chaheru, Punjab Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Hyderabad Sharda University, Grand Noida, Up Service providers Revocation of the security authorization for Celebi airport services (Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Cochin, Delhi, Goa (Gox), Hyderabad, Kannur, Mumbai airports) Tour operators / websites Deasytrip Label Makytrip Pickyourtrail (break) Shopping sites Ajio Myntra Political organizations Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) The list takes place and will be updated periodically. The author teaches contemporary studies of the Middle East at Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theweek.in/news/middle-east/2025/05/18/who-is-boycotting-turkiye-over-pakistan-here-is-the-list.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos