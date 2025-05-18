Trump News at a glance: Gulf takes care of the spotlights while the experts warn unprecedented the reception of gifts abroad | Trump administration





With Donald Trump's titles tour in the Gulf region, Focus has now come across the transactions concluded during the trip to American companies and for the president himself.

The former lawyers of the White House, the officers of the diplomatic protocol and the foreign affairs experts told the goalkeeper Donald Trumps that the reception of gifts abroad and targeted investments were unprecedented, because the foreign remakes of the White House by virtue of an access code for access which eclipses the administrations of the past.

Meanwhile, the agreement concluded by major American companies saw leaders of eminent negotiating their face -to -face agreements with the leaders of the Gulf country. Many of these agreements broke out with the Joe Bidens administration policies, which have imposed strict controls on the most advanced technology in the USS.

Very disturbing: reception of unprecedented trigger of gifts abroad, warn the experts

The opening to foreign generosity was fully exposed this week, because the American president was celebrated in the Gulf States during his first major diplomatic trip abroad this quarter, of the implementation agreements which he affirmed is worth billions of dollars for the American economy.

But quite often, the essential also personally benefited Trump. According to his family estimates, his wealth has increased by more than $ 3 billion, and the reported advantages of cryptocurrencies and other investment agreements such as new Trump brand properties can be much larger. Agreements for billions of others have been signed by commercial partners close to Trump, which means that their political support for the White House can result in lucrative contracts abroad.

Some maintain that the message sent by the White House is that the American foreign policy is sold to the most offender.

Read the full story

How Donald prevails over historic transactions of the Gulf State benefit from a handful of powerful men

According to the chief broker, Trump brought an entourage of dozens of CEOs in the Middle East, notably Nvidia Jensen Huang, Openais Sam Altman, Teslas Elon Musk, Amazons Andy Jassy, ​​Palantirs Alex Karp and two dozen others.

Transactions should considerably enrich the CEOs of technologies by opening up new audiences for their products. They are the same men at the head of the development of AI, and prevails over use because substitutes seem to propagate the American model of technological power in new places.

Read the full story

Trump to talk to Putin on Monday of the ceasefire proposal and Ukrainian trade

Donald Trump said that he would speak to Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an effort to stop what he called the Bathy War in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed to a Russian news agency managed by the state that preparations were underway for a call.

Trump's call with Putin will be followed by a separate conversation with Zelenskyy, Ukral President and NATO leaders in the American effort to end the war that has raged since the Russian Invasion on a large scale in 2022.

Read the full story

The Republicans of the American house offer costs on immigrants to finance the advantages of repression

The Republicans of Congress offer a range of new costs on immigrants seeking to stay in the United States in a decision that defenders warn insurmountable financial obstacles.

The legislation moving by the House of Representatives controlled by the GOP could oblige immigrants to potentially pay hundreds or thousands of dollars to request asylum, take care of a minor in governments or request a humanitarian conditional release.

Republican legislators have described the fees as necessary to compensate for the costs of repression of Donald Trumps immigration.

Read the full story

What happened to others today:

Catch up? Here is what happened on May 16, 2025.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/may/18/trump-administration-news-updates-today The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos