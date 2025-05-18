Return of MJ AKBAR: from the exit as MOS in Modi 1.0 in a part of the world awareness team | Political pulse news

Politics
Return of MJ AKBAR: from the exit as MOS in Modi 1.0 in a part of the world awareness team
New Delhi May 18, 2025
Posted for the first time on: May 18, 2025
The veteran journalist and former Minister of State of the Union with external affairs MJ Akbar, whose political career as a leader of the BJP was confronted with a severe setback after allegations of sexual harassment were launched against him during the Metoo movement in 2018, was inducted in one of the seven world delegations multipartite announced by the government of Narendra, Take the world's support for the India war against Pakist.
These teams will visit several countries in the coming days to transmit an India message following the terrorist attack of Pahalgam and the Sindoor operation. The delegations, including deputies from different parties, eminent political figures and distinguished diplomats, will be led by the BJPS Ravi Shankar Prasad and Baijayant Panda, Congress Shashi Tharoor, JD (U) S Sanjay Kumar Jha, DMKS Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, NCPS Supriya Sule, NCPS Supriya Sule, and Shivanidhi, NCPS Supriya Sule, and Shivanidhi, NCPS Supriya Sule, and Shivanidhi, NCPS Supriya Sule, and Shivanidhi, NCPS Supriya Sule, and Shivanidhi, NCPS Supriya Sule, and Shiva Shinde.
Akbar, 74, will be part of the delegation led by the senior BJP leader, Ravi Shankar Prasad, who will head to Europe to inform the EU and countries, notably the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy and Denmark to strengthen the diplomatic awareness of New Delhis.
In its recent parts, Akbar has launched scathing attacks on Islamabad on its history of sponsorship of terrorism against India, praising the success that India obtained thanks to the strikes on terrorist bases in Pakistan under Operation Sindoor. To prevent the unthinkable from becoming reality, you have to make it think. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has just done so with Pakistan, he posted on X on Friday.
In 2012, Akbar had written the Tinderbox book: the past and the future of Pakistan on the modern history of the neighboring country. In the book, Akbar illustrated the historical and ideological factors that led to the creation of Pakistan, in particular the Muslim leagues that Muslims are faced with a loss of political and military power.
The Akbars journalism career took place several decades during which he directed several editorial rooms. He was a deputy for the Congress from 1989 to 1991 from Kishanganj to Bihar. However, he lost the siege in the 1991 polls.
In 2014, Akbar joined the BJP, thus reinstating politics. After being a party spokesman, he was appointed to Rajya Sabha in 2015. He was appointed MOS for external affairs in the first Modi government in 2016.
During the Metoo movement, Akbar was forced to resign as Minister of the Union in October 2018 in the middle of a political storm after his several former female colleagues made allegations of sexual harassment against him. He denied these allegations, calling them baseless and manufactured.
Since I decided to ask a court to justice from my personal quality, I consider that it is appropriate to resign from functions and to challenge the false accusations taken from me, also on a personal basis, Akbar said at the time. He also said that he was deeply grateful to Prime Minister Modi and the Minister of External Affairs at the time, the late Sushma Swaraj, for the opportunity to serve the country. His resignation was accepted by the president of the time, Ramnath Kovind.
At the end of 2018, Akbar filed a criminal defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani, the first to appoint publicly and accuse Akbar of alleged sexual harassment. A Delhi court in 2021 acquitted Ramani, saying that a woman has the right to put grievances before any platform of her choice even after decades. Akbar challenged his acquittal before the High Court of Delhi, who admitted the call and sent an opinion to Ramani.
Akbars' political graph fell after its resignation as a mos. The next day, he had retained his posts as a member and vice-president of the executive council of the commemorative museum and the then library of the then, which has since been renamed the museum and the library of the Prime Ministers. But once the company reconstituted in 2019, he also lost these two positions.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
