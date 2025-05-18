Politics
XI Call to learn from history taken up by the Int'L community
In the article entitled “Learning from history to build a better future together”, Xi urged the international community to draw wisdom and the force of the victory of the global anti-fascist war, resistantly resistant to all forms of hegemonism and power policy, and to work together to build a better future for humanity.
The echo of the opinion of XI, experts and civil servants of several countries have declared that in the world of today – where unilateralism, hegemony and intimidation practices represent serious threats – the international community should be held on the right side of history, maintain equity and justice, resolutely safeguard the international post -war order and work together to obtain a more bright future for humanity.
Maintain historical truth
This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the war of resistance of the Chinese people against Japanese aggression, the Great Patriotic War of the Soviet Union and the anti-Fascist World War. On this occasion, the XI call to maintain a correct historical perspective on the Second World War (Second World War) has an important contemporary relevance, said Alexey Rodionov, professor of Chinese studies at the State University of Saint Petersburg.
As pointed out in Xi's signed article, historical memory and truth serve as inspirations that reflect the present and illuminate the future, said Wirun Phichaiwongphakdee, director of the Chinese Research Center in Thailand of the Belt and Road initiative.
The defense of history is not only a way to honor the past, but also a way to safeguard equity and justice in today's world, he said.
Katsuo Nishiyama, a Japanese fellow of the war of germs and professor emeritus at the University of Medical Sciences in Shiga, said that any attempt to distort the historical truth of the Second World War or to deny its victorious result will not succeed and that the international community will not tolerate attempts to overthrow the progress of history.
To protect historical truth, efforts are still necessary to prevent future tragedies, the expert warned.
French entrepreneur and commentator Arnaud Bertrand said that China has become a large country firmly supporting multilateral institutions and international law. “XI’s article is a clear window on current Chinese strategic thinking. China is positioning itself as a defender of the international order after the Second World War against the” hegemonic “forces,” he said.
Recognize the central contribution
In his signed article, President XI stressed that China and the Soviet Union served as a pillar of resistance against Japanese militarism and German Nazism, making a central contribution to the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War.
As the main theater in the east of the world anti-Fascist war, China played a central role in the defeat of Japanese militarism and the wider victory on fascism, a result made possible by the immense sacrifices of the Chinese people, said Boris Chelov, scientific secretary of the Museum of Victory in Moscow.
“The Chinese people have shown extraordinary resilience and courage in extremely difficult conditions,” he said.
In the article, XI stressed that the restoration of Taiwan in China was a victorious result of the Second World War and an integral part of the post-war international order.
Taiwan is part of China and China's sovereignty on Taiwan is both legal and a recognized fact, said Mohab Nassar, an associate professor of international law at the University of Cairo.
Defend justice, not hegemonism
Today, global deficits in peace, development, security and governance continue to widen tirelessly, wrote Xi in its article. To deal with these deficits, XI proposed to build a community with a shared future for humanity and to highlight the global development initiative, the global security initiative and the global civilization initiative as a means of activating the reform of the global governance system towards greater equity and justice.
Akkan SUVER, president of the Marmara Group Foundation in Trkiye, said that the three main global initiatives proposed by XI are fair, fair and really maintain multilateralism.
Despite the increase in unilateralism, China firmly opposes all forms of hegemony and power policy and undertakes to maintain the international rules and order, which aligns the common interests of developing countries, said SUVER.
Faced with various conflicts, the international community needs dialogue and cooperation, not division; Global development requires rationality and consciousness, not the policy of power, said Suver.
President XI proposed to build a community with a shared future for humanity, emphasizing dialogue rather than confrontation, partnership rather than an alliance and the results win-win rather than zero sum, said Abdullah al-Dosari, chief editor of the Al-Arab electronic newspaper of Kowait.
The Middle East region has long been in troubles, the increasingly large peace deficit, said Al-Dosari, noting that XI's proposal has great importance for regional peace and stability.
