Live updates: Trump News on prices and China, Ukraine War, Gop Bill





President Donald Trumps Agenda was thrown into chaos after a group of GOP Hardliners prevented his major bill from leaving a key chamber committee on Friday, providing major embarrassment to Republican leaders and Trump himself.

President Mike Johnson and his management team now spend the weekend trying to win these Republicans before trying to vote again. The Chamber’s Budget Committee has planned a rare end of Sunday meeting for 10 p.m. HE to try to pass the Committee’s bill in preparation for a ground vote by the end of the week.

It will be a difficult task to return the hardliners, who require more discounts of Medicaid spending and federal programs of clean energy, especially since Johnson must also be careful not to alienate the moderates.

How we got here: the GOP leaders took a bet and continued the vote of the Friday committee despite the repeated warnings of a nucleus of right -wing republicans that they planned to block the effort. Five Republicans finally opposed the bill at the meeting of the budget committees to assemble the various elements of the tax and scan expenses.

The opposition of the legislators has raised many members of their party, who have spent months writing the bill, which includes thousands of dollars in tax reductions and a great boost to the US army and national security largely paid by revision of federal health and nutrition programs and reductions in energy programs.

Last of the hill: While the Republicans discuss the options to move the agenda of Trumps this weekend, a group of GOP legislators pushes to increase taxes on high income employees to compensate for the cost of salt, a tax deduction of the state and local.

The members of the Swing District argue that the increase in the largest taxation section would help compensate for the cost of deductions and give legislators more flexibility, but the Hardliners have warned that they will not accept to increase the salt ceiling if it is not paid.

While jockeying for a consensus continues, all eyes are on the meeting of the this evening budget committee. The republican representative Buddy Carter, who sits on the committee, expressed his confidence that Trumps Bill will spend this week, telling Fox News yesterday that he is very confident that we are doing it.

It will be on the ground on Wednesday, Thursday at the latest, said the Republican of Georgia.

CNNS Riane Lumer contributed to this report.

