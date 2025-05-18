Trump orders Walmart to eat the prices and stop blaming his trade war for the price increase: I will watch





Back from his Middle East tour, President Donald Trump turned his attention to internal economic problems on Saturday, rushing to Walmart for his announcement that prices are starting to increase this month while import prices are starting to bite.

The biggest retailers in the Americas have warned customers this week that price increases for many products are imminent because, like the company's financial director, John David Rainey, said prices are still too high even with the recently announced agreement to reduce imports on imports from China to 30% for 90 days.

The president has long insisted that prices are a tax on foreign countries. However, they are a tax on imports collected at the border and paid by the importer, increasing the final price of goods for American buyers.

Trump seemed to recognize this on Saturday morning, saying Walmart should eat prices and not transmit the higher cost of supplying goods to his customers.

He wrote on Truth Social: Walmart should stop trying to blame prices as a reason for the price increase throughout the chain. Walmart won billions of dollars last year, much more than expected. Between Walmart and China, they should, like that, eat prices and not to charge customers appreciated anything. I will look, just like your customers !!!

Rainey told CNBC this week: were wired at low prices every day, but the magnitude of these increases is more than any retailer can absorb.

Its more than any supplier can absorb. And so I'm concerned about the fact that the consumer will start to see higher prices, he said. You will start to see it, probably towards the end of this month, and certainly much more in June.

President Donald Trump speaks during his water visit (Reuters)

The benefit of Walmarts in the first quarter slipped because the company said that it was not immune to the impact of prices. The company expects sales to increase by 3.5% to 4.5% in the second quarter, but have not made prospects for profit because Trumps' pricing policies are constantly changing.

Walmart is among the first American retailers to report its financial results for the first quarter, giving an instantaneous American buyers.

Trumps' prices have increased the cost of toys, strollers and household appliances, among other products, after slapping a basic rate of 10% of goods on goods entering most countries.

The CEO of Walmarts, Doug McMillon, said that the company would do our best to maintain low prices, but echoed the comments of Raineys.

Given the scale of the prices, even at the reduced levels announced this week, we cannot absorb all the pressure given the reality of the narrow retail margins, said McMillon.

Many Americans have fallen on expenses when they are badly unheeded of the economy, and inflation remains high.

American consumers spent a little more in retail stores in March to get ahead of the prices expected in time, which Trump announced on April 2, nicknamed by him as the Liberation Day.

Sales in retail stores and restaurants increased only by 0.1% in April from March, a net slowdown compared to a gain of 1.7% the previous month.

Consumer prices increased by 2.3% in April compared to a year earlier, according to the report of the Ministry of Labor published on Tuesday.

Trump says that his intention is to encourage American consumers to buy American products, stimulate national manufacturing and create jobs.

For decades, American consumers have been used for low -cost products to fill in stores in large -scale stores such as Walmart. The retailers have been ringing the alarm for months that prevailing on commercial policy could end this.

A photo published on Reddit seems to show how much the price of something as simple as a phone charge cable is increasing.

The $ 9.99 USB-C cord from the store's internal age brand now costs $ 17.99, according to the poster, identified as a target employee by the Daily Mail.

Trump even admitted during his last meeting of the cabinet that the Americans in particular children should apparently prepare to expect less and pay more for that.

The president said: Well, the children may have two dolls instead of 30 dolls.

He also suggested that these two dolls could cost a few dollars more than they would normally.

When Mattel, the creator of Barbie, Hot Wheels, Uno, American Girl, and more, said that he would diversify his production in other countries, but not in the United States, Trump threatened to fight back.

Ynon Kreiz, Mattel Chairman and CEO, told CNBC in early May that, whatever the prices, costs are too high in the United States to produce affordable toys for the American consumer.

Kreiz said that an important part of toys is created in the United States, such as design, development, product engineering and brand management, but that the production of toys abroad allows them to create a quality and affordable product.

Asked about the declaration, Trump said: It's ok. Let him go, and put a 100% price on his toy, and he will not sell a toy in the United States, and it is their largest market.

