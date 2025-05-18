Politics
China blinked and Trump won the first round of his pricing war
The first round of the tariff war with China is over. And earlier this week, President Trump won a very clear victory.
The president had the Chinese chief Xi Jinping on the strings. The 145% prices on Chinese products won a crushing blow to the Economy of Beijing, already amazing under the weight of an increase in unemployment, an unbearable debt and an increase in bankruptcies.
But instead of giving China a punch, Trump decided to press the break button. And it's worth asking why.
With foreign investments to the United States, employment of employment and low inflation, Trump has undergone little internal pressure to retreat from Beijing, despite the global markets tight.
Xi Jinping, however, was desperate to conclude an agreement.
The past few weeks have seen tens of thousands of closed Chinese companies and millions of workers are dismissed.
If the high prices had continued, more than 50% of export companies have been raised and 30 million workers would have been on the street.
XI knew that with the drop in the value of properties and the decrease in domestic consumption, the maintenance of exports to the United States was vital for the survival of China.
Americans only buy 16% of the total exports, but because we buy in bulk and pay in time, we provide 50% of the profits from these sectors.
All this is why China, as soon as the prices have been announced, called for a meeting. Not long after, the Minister of Finance of Chinas, Lan Foan, went to Washington, DC to meet the secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent. The meeting took place In the basement of the International Monetary Fund and, on the insistence of Chinas, was kept secret.
This meeting opened the way during the CONFABE for the past few weeks in Switzerland, during which China has made major concessions, reducing its rate of price on American products to 10% and, even more important, promising to stop the deadly fentanyl flow in the United States.
In response, the United States has decided to temporarily release its strangulation on the economy of Chinese. The tariff on China goods will fall to 30%, enough to generate billions of income for the United States, while giving a little breathing to these country exporters.
Trump learned three things from the current slugfest with Xi Jinping.
First of all, it was recalled that China still cheats.
China negotiators in Switzerland admitted that they had not honored their initial trade agreement with Trump, signed in January 2020, because Biden was weak.
Follow the last on the prices of President Trump
“The Chinese delegation has essentially told us that once President Biden has come into office, they simply ignored their obligations,” said Bessent. “We had an excellent trade agreement with China, and the Biden administration has chosen not to apply it.”
The Trumps prices forced Xi Jinpings negotiators to a second major revelation when, for the first time, they linked fentanyl to tariff wars. They would stop the flow of the fatal medication and its chemical precursors from China, they said, in exchange for price relief.
This is an astonishing admission to the Beijing part, and which should anger each American, since the number of deaths of fentanyl overdoses approaches half a million.
For years, the Chinese authorities, which oversee a high -tech surveillance state without parallel in world history, falsely said that they simply had no idea of drug production in China. Instead, they diverted blame on the United States, saying that fentanyl was only the problem of the Americas.
Now, by connecting fentanyl to prices, they have confirmed what many already suspected: China could have closed the fentanyl trade with Mexican cartels at any time.
The fear of renewing pricing hikes could finally force China's cooperation, not only to stop the fentanyl trade, but to end the whitening of the dirty cartel through Chinese banks, and perhaps even to reveal the location of the laboratories themselves. Trump shouldn't require less.
The last lesson learned from Trumps' tariff strategy is that powerful China, the communist giant supposed to dominate the 21st century world, is a paper tiger.
In the end, Trump decided not to use the Americas to a lever effect to push China to collapse, with all the unpredictable consequences that could follow for the Chinese people and the world. But now he knows he could.
And, just as important, Chinese leadership knows this too. They also know that this time, Trump begins early, he still has a lot of time to act if they give up on the agreement.
Steven W. Mosher is the president of the research institute on the population and the author of “Le Diable and Communist China”.
Sources
2/ https://nypost.com/2025/05/17/opinion/china-blinked-and-trump-won-the-first-round-of-his-tariff-war/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
