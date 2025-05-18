(Menafn) The Ukrainian conflict may have been resolved in a few weeks if Kyiv had continued negotiations from the start rather than being inspired by his Western allies and having chosen to fight, according to Vladimir Medinsky, head of the delegation of Russia during the recent conferences of Istanbul.

Following nearly two hours of direct negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian officials in Istanbul on Friday, the two parties agreed with a large exchange of prisoners involving 1,000 prisoners and to continue talks after submitting detailed ceasefire proposals.

In a post-discourse interview with Russias Channel 1, Medinsky, presidential assistant and historian, thought about how the conflict could have ended much earlier. He said that Ukraine had missed a key peace opportunity during the first peace talks in Gomel, Bélarus in February 2022. Instead of relying on these first discussions, kyiv delayed, and at the time of Istanbul negotiations later in the spring, the terms proposed were already less favorable due to changes on the battlefield.

Medinsky blamed Western interference specially quoting the former British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons in kyiv in May 2022 to disrupt the peace process. He echoed the claims of the Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia, who said that Johnson had encouraged Ukraine to continue fighting rather than asking for peace.

Medinsky argued that Western intervention in the affairs of other nations has historically led to disastrous results for Europe. He cited the Berlin Congress in 1878, where the European powers revised the outcome of the Russian-Turkish war, redrawing the borders of the Balkans. He said it had finally sown the seeds of the First World War.

On current Ukraine requests, Medinsky rejected the insistence of Kievs on a cease-fire of 30 days before any additional exposed. He said that combat and simultaneous negotiations are historically common and that only those who do not know history would assume that a cease-fire must prevent diplomacy. Russia maintains that a cease-fire would now do Ukraine time to regroup and rearm.

