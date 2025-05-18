Donald Trump's rebounds on the approval rating





President Donald Trump notes a resurgence of public support, with his approval rating which turns upwards after a month of decline.

According to the latest survey by RMG Research, a republican sounder, Trump's approval rating is currently 52%, while 48% disappear, giving it a net approval of 4 points.

This is the highest net approval note of Trump since he introduced his Liberation Day rates on April 2. The survey was carried out between May 7 and 15 among 3,000 registered voters and had a margin of error of +/- 1.8 percentage point.

This net approval rating is up 4 points compared to the previous survey conducted by RMG Research the first week of May, which showed that 49% approved Trump's work, while 49% also approved. Meanwhile, it was up 3 points compared to a survey carried out at the end of April, which put its approval rating at 49%, with 48% disapproving.

Why it matters

The last few weeks have seen Trump's approval notes slide in the middle of anxiety about the impact of his rates of the liberation day, which have seen the markets crash temporarily before rebounding a few days later.

But after a sharp drop due to economic anxiety, a resumption of his number suggests that the president can stabilize his base and regain control of the political narrative.

If the trend continues, it could strengthen republican dynamics, complicate democratic strategy and royal fears among Trump's criticism of the sustainability of its influence.

President Donald Trump visits the Eminence Ahmed El-Tayeb mosque at the Abrahamic Family House, Friday, May 16, 2025, in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates. President Donald Trump visits the Eminence Ahmed El-Tayeb mosque at the Abrahamic Family House, Friday, May 16, 2025, in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates. Alex Brandon / AP What to know

The Newsweek tracker also shows that Trump's approval rating runs, its approval rating currently being 47%, while 50% disapprove of.

Last week, Trump's approval rating was 44%, while his disapproval was firmly in the 1950s.

And the latest Reuters / Ipsos survey, conducted on May 12 and 13, approved 44% of its performance at work, an increase of 2 points compared to the previous survey from April 25 to 27.

The latest Tipp Insights survey, carried out on April 30 to May 2 in 1,400 adults, found Trump's net approval at -5 (42% Approit, 47% disapprove), a slight improvement compared to -7 in early April.

Some polls have also shown positive signs for Trump on the economy, with the Reuters / Ipsos survey showing that its approval rating on the issue is 39%, compared to 36% in the previous survey.

Economic anxiety has also experienced a significant drop, although it remains widespread. In the new poll, 69% of respondents said they were concerned about a recession, compared to 76% compared to the previous one.

Likewise, the share of people concerned by stock market instability increased from 67% to 60%.

But most of the respondents said they would keep Trump responsible for any potential economic slowdown, despite his efforts to blame his predecessor Joe Biden for economic declines, arguing that inflation had jumped under the latter's administration.

According to the survey, 59% said it would be Trump's fault if a recession had taken place this year, while 37% would be the blame on former president Biden.

However, an investigation into Napolitan news conducted from May 12 to 13 among 1,000 registered voters suggests that many voters may not feel the impact of the economic slowdown as much as expected. The survey has shown that 31% of voters now say that their personal finances are improving, the highest percentage recorded in four years. The same number of respondents said their finances got worse.

This is a substantial leap of two weeks ago, when 25% said they had improved finance and 36% said their finances got worse, and a reversal of the pre -elected poll at the end of 2024, when 41% said that their financial situation was getting worse, while 25% said their financial situation improved.

This has marked the first time since July 2021 that optimism concerning personal finances is no longer underwater.

It occurs after the Labor Department reported cooling of annual price increases in April.

In addition, China and the United States have agreed to reduce their reciprocal prices for 90 days this week by 115 percentage points, which had an immediate positive effect on the stock market.

PoldateAPPPROVEDISAPPPROVERAMUSSENMY 165148IPSOS / REUTERSMAY 12-134452TH BULLFINCH GROUP 9-134551YOUGOV / ECONOMISTMAY 9-124252MORNING CONSULTMAY 9-114652 Echelon Insightsmay 8-124652RM 7-155248CO-EFFICIENTMAYMAYMAYMAYMAYMAYMAYMAY 7-94951YOUGOVMAY 6-84250QUANTUSMAY 5-74848

However, the broader trend remains stagnation more than resurgence. Trump's approval notes have not improved considerably since mid-April, but they have not deteriorated either. A YouGov survey carried out from May 6 to 8 stung its approval at 42%, unchanged from the previous week, while the disapproval is slightly lowered from 52 to 50%.

And in the latest Yougov / The Economist survey, carried out from May 9 to 12 in 1,850 adults, the Trump's overall approval rating increased from 1 point to 43%, while its disapproval rating remained at 52%.

Likewise, a Quantus Insights survey from May 5 to 7 has not shown no significant movement, strengthening the idea that the number of Trump has stabilized – for now.

Some surveys still show that voters do not trust Trump on the economy after the fallout from his Liberation Day rates.

In the latest Echelon Insights survey, carried out between May 8 and 12 among 1,000 probable voters, Trump's net approval rating on the economy has slipped, the disapproval increased 2 points since April from 52 to 54%, while its approval rating remained the same with 44%.

In a Quantus survey last week, 51% of respondents said they disapprove of Trump treatment of prices and trade policy. Inflation also remains a thorn – with 42% saying that they approve of its management of the problem.

The survey of information on the level has also suggested that fewer people now think that the economic situation in the United States is empire, with only 50%, down 52%. And 36% now think that the economic situation is improving, against 30%, which suggests that fears of a possible recession can be slightly jaw.

How Donald Trump's approval rating is compared to his first mandate

The Realclearpolitics tracker showed that on May 17, 2017, the Trump approval rating was 40%, while its disapproval rating was 55%. This gave him a clear approval note of -15 points, which makes Trump more popular now than at the same time at his first visit to the oval office.

How Donald Trump's approval rating is compared

The approval rating of 47% of Trump is lower than that of former president Joe Biden at the same time of his presidency. On May 17, 2021, Biden was 54%, with a 42%disapproval note, according to Realclearpolitics.

While Trump began his second term with his highest approval notes to date, according to the first Gallup survey on Trump's second term, carried out between January 21 and 27, he was still less popular than any president since 1953 at the start of a mandate and the only one starting with a note of approval less than 50%. Gallup said Biden started his first mandate with a 57%approval rating.

And, according to compiled data from Gallup by the US presidency project, Trump ranks well below other recently elected presidents after 100 days, going back to Eisenhower, who had a 73%approval rating.

Other recently elected presidents have experienced higher approval ratings at 100 days, including John F. Kennedy, 83%; Richard Nixon, 62%; Jimmy Carter, 63%; Ronald Reagan, 68%; George HW Bush, 56%; Bill Clinton, 55%; George W. Bush, 62%; And Barack Obama, 65%.

What happens next

Trump's approval rating could fluctuate in the coming weeks, according to the results of key events, including critical negotiations in the Russian-Ukraine war, the evolving tariff situation and concerns about a recession.

