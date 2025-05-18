Politics
Neeraj Chopra reacts to the message of PM Narendra Modi after a historic throw of 90.23 m: “Hope …”
Neeraj Chopra in action© X (Twitter)
Neeraj Chopra finally crossed a long step by waiting by becoming the first Indian javelin launcher to have crossed the 90m bar in an international competition. Neeraj proposed a sensational launch of 90.23 million to make its best staff as well as the national record. However, it was not enough to win the victory for him when he finished second behind Julian Weber from Germany (91.06m). Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to social networks to congratulate him on his success. A spectacular feat! Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra for breaking the 90m bar at the Doha Diamond League 2025 and made her best personal throwing. It is the result of his dedication, his discipline and his implacable passion. India is delighted and proud.
Thank you shri @Narendramodi Ji for your kind words and your encouragement. I hope to continue and do my best for the country always! https://t.co/kr7lgk8zue
Neeraj chopra (@ neeraj_chopra1) May 18, 2025
Neeraj responded to praise and thanked Prime Minister Modi for his kind words and encouragement.
“Thank you Shri @narendramod Ji for your kind words and your encouragement. I hope to continue and do my best for the country always! He published on X (formerly Twitter).
Neerajchopra dropped a comforting message for its German competitor Julian Weber, after the duo broke the record and breaks the 90m bar for the first time in their stellar career.
Friday, during the nail passage competition at the Doha Diamond League 2025, the 90m long -awaited launch of Neeraj was finally in the series, after sending his javelin at a distance of 90.23 m. However, despite the best of all time, the double Olympic medalist had to settle for second place due to the breathtaking effort of Weber of 91.06 m.
Neerajtook in Instagram on Saturday, sharing an image of himself with his German counterpart and writing: “We did it, brother”.
Neeraj, a double Olympic medalist, started strong with a global launch of 88.44 m in Qatar Sports Club. After a fault in his second attempt, he returned with a superb throw of 90.23 m on his third test, establishing a new national record.
His previous record was 89.94 m, reached in Stockholm Diamond League two years ago. Over time, Neerajhas managed six throws in the 89 m range but missed the 90 m milestone by a mustache.
(With the IANS inputs)
Subjects mentioned in this article
|
