Politics
Discussions on the disarmament of the Kurdistan workers' party could reshape the Middle East
The Rudaw Media Network, based in Erbil, in Iraq, recently reported that “Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that his country was engaged in talks with his neighbors on the disarmament of the Kurdistan workers' party (PKK).”
This is an important development concerning the announcement by the PKK of its decision to “dissolve its organizational structure and to end the armed struggle” against Turkey. It is not clear when it happens.
“The discussions are underway with our counterparts in neighboring countries concerning the way terrorists beyond our borders make their weapons,” said Erdogan. “The complete disarmament of the terrorist organization, the complete implementation of the dissolution decision and the abandonment of illegality are essential requirements,” he noted.
The PKK was founded in 1978 and has since been engaged in a long conflict with the Turkish government. The PKK was not only active in Türkiye but also in neighboring countries where it had supporters among Kurdish communities, notably Syria, Iraq and Iran. In most of these countries, the PKK operated under a variety of names, often establishing various political parties and armed groups.
This model was born from the Marxist and Communist roots of the PKK, and in the 1970s and 1980s, other similar groups often had an “armed wing” and a political wing. This model was used by the Irish republican army and the Popular Front for the release of Palestine. As such, the PKK has never been just one entity; It was a variety of linked groups.
From Ankara's point of view, most of these groups were all the same. Turkey considers popular defense units (YPG) in Syria, for example, as part of the PKK. He also accuses the Syrian democratic forces supported by the United States in Syria of being linked to the YPG and the PKK.
Ankara invaded parts of northern Syria to fight the PKK and established a dozen or more bases in northern Iraq, depopulating the areas near the border as part of its war. Turkey even made air strikes in Sinjar, targeting the members of the Yezidian minority that Turkey claims to be linked to the PKK.
The result of the Turkey-PKK war was incredible for civilians in Türkiye, as well as Iraq and Syria. Many people have been caught in the cross -fires, and Ankara has often justified to kill unarmed activists in the context of this war.
For example, Hevrin Khalaf, a politician, was murdered by extremist groups supported by Ankara in Syria in 2019. The Kurds were also expelled from Afrin, Syria, in 2018. In Turkey, the government also replaced the Kurdish mayors and imprisoned them, which is “terrorist” to be associated with left parts
No more peace in many places through the Middle East
The end of the war could therefore lead to more peace in many places.
Rudaw noted that the PKK decision to dissolution, which is “widely considered to include its disarmament, was greeted by the regional and Western countries. A spokesperson for PKK, however, said on Friday that the group had not yet decided weapons because there has been no change in the security landscape in the north of the Kurdistan region. “
The Report also Notes that “Basim al-Awadi, Spokesperson for the Iraqi Government, Said on Friday that Baghdad is will to receive their weapons. He also Said that a potential pkk disarmament WOULD BOOST ANKARA-BAGHDAD Relations and that if the process is done 'This will certainly be encouraging and a factor in the withdrawal of all Foreign Forces from Northern Iraq, that is, from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.
It is possible that the next step can lead to peace and stability in Iraq and Syria. Eastern Syria is led by the homeless, which now has an agreement to integrate into the new government in Damascus.
Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said Baghdad had conducted in -depth discussions with the Turkish authorities concerning the next PKK stages, the Rudaw report. “There are specific visions, and there will be cooperation between the federal government in Baghdad, the Turkish government and the Kurdistan regional government to deal with this important decision. We hope that this decision will be a step towards peace and stability in Turkey and the region,” said Hussein.
Many things remain clear. However, if Ankara moves seriously and seeks peace, it could lead to a reduction in tensions in the region. Many are at stake. For example, Iraq and Syria would benefit from the withdrawal of Turkish troops. The decision could also transform Turkey's domestic policy.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.jpost.com/middle-east/article-854380
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Real Paneer, false news, and what the Mahatma has never said
- Reflections of readers: XIS historical ideas serve as a tag understanding of the past is essential to shape the future wisdom, explains the former Australian political advisor
- Hoosiers Land 2026 4-star DL Gabe Hill-The Daily Hoosier
- Trump shares an update on Russian-Ukraine ceasefire discussions
- Christian Widodo underlines the solidity of PSI NTT, supporting Jokowi-Kaesang
- India Ipl Cricket | National
- “We have created the lonely generation: why everyone talks to Dr. John Delony
- The fastest supercomputer in the world BBC News
- The author of the Kashmir in conflict says that India and Pakistan do not gain anything from repeated military confrontations
- Neeraj chopra thank you PM Modi for the congratulating message for having raped 90m Mark | Morgungexpress
- Iraq is ready to receive PKK weapons after the announcement of dissolution
- China slaps anti-dumping tasks on plastics in the United States, EU, Japan and Taiwan