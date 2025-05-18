Discussions on the disarmament of the Kurdistan workers' party could reshape the Middle East

The Rudaw Media Network, based in Erbil, in Iraq, recently reported that “Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that his country was engaged in talks with his neighbors on the disarmament of the Kurdistan workers' party (PKK).”

This is an important development concerning the announcement by the PKK of its decision to “dissolve its organizational structure and to end the armed struggle” against Turkey. It is not clear when it happens.

“The discussions are underway with our counterparts in neighboring countries concerning the way terrorists beyond our borders make their weapons,” said Erdogan. “The complete disarmament of the terrorist organization, the complete implementation of the dissolution decision and the abandonment of illegality are essential requirements,” he noted.

The PKK was founded in 1978 and has since been engaged in a long conflict with the Turkish government. The PKK was not only active in Türkiye but also in neighboring countries where it had supporters among Kurdish communities, notably Syria, Iraq and Iran. In most of these countries, the PKK operated under a variety of names, often establishing various political parties and armed groups.

This model was born from the Marxist and Communist roots of the PKK, and in the 1970s and 1980s, other similar groups often had an “armed wing” and a political wing. This model was used by the Irish republican army and the Popular Front for the release of Palestine. As such, the PKK has never been just one entity; It was a variety of linked groups.

From Ankara's point of view, most of these groups were all the same. Turkey considers popular defense units (YPG) in Syria, for example, as part of the PKK. He also accuses the Syrian democratic forces supported by the United States in Syria of being linked to the YPG and the PKK.

Ankara invaded parts of northern Syria to fight the PKK and established a dozen or more bases in northern Iraq, depopulating the areas near the border as part of its war. Turkey even made air strikes in Sinjar, targeting the members of the Yezidian minority that Turkey claims to be linked to the PKK.

The result of the Turkey-PKK war was incredible for civilians in Türkiye, as well as Iraq and Syria. Many people have been caught in the cross -fires, and Ankara has often justified to kill unarmed activists in the context of this war.

For example, Hevrin Khalaf, a politician, was murdered by extremist groups supported by Ankara in Syria in 2019. The Kurds were also expelled from Afrin, Syria, in 2018. In Turkey, the government also replaced the Kurdish mayors and imprisoned them, which is “terrorist” to be associated with left parts

No more peace in many places through the Middle East

The end of the war could therefore lead to more peace in many places.

Rudaw noted that the PKK decision to dissolution, which is “widely considered to include its disarmament, was greeted by the regional and Western countries. A spokesperson for PKK, however, said on Friday that the group had not yet decided weapons because there has been no change in the security landscape in the north of the Kurdistan region. “

The Report also Notes that “Basim al-Awadi, Spokesperson for the Iraqi Government, Said on Friday that Baghdad is will to receive their weapons. He also Said that a potential pkk disarmament WOULD BOOST ANKARA-BAGHDAD Relations and that if the process is done 'This will certainly be encouraging and a factor in the withdrawal of all Foreign Forces from Northern Iraq, that is, from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

It is possible that the next step can lead to peace and stability in Iraq and Syria. Eastern Syria is led by the homeless, which now has an agreement to integrate into the new government in Damascus.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said Baghdad had conducted in -depth discussions with the Turkish authorities concerning the next PKK stages, the Rudaw report. “There are specific visions, and there will be cooperation between the federal government in Baghdad, the Turkish government and the Kurdistan regional government to deal with this important decision. We hope that this decision will be a step towards peace and stability in Turkey and the region,” said Hussein.

Many things remain clear. However, if Ankara moves seriously and seeks peace, it could lead to a reduction in tensions in the region. Many are at stake. For example, Iraq and Syria would benefit from the withdrawal of Turkish troops. The decision could also transform Turkey's domestic policy.