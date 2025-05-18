Beijing and Arab States give a good example of unity and cooperation in pursuing a shared future: China Daily Editorial – Opinion

Li min / daily china



Showing the strategic importance that China attaches to the relations of China-Arab, President Xi Jinping sent a message of congratulations to the Iraqi president Abdul Latif Rashid, the current president of the Council of the leaders of the Arab States League on Saturday, extending his congratulations to the achievement of the 34th summit of the Arab League in Baghdad.

XI said that the vigorous development of relations between China and the Arab states in recent years has given an example of unity and cooperation between developing countries, with Arab countries “adherence to independence and autonomy, the promotion of development and rejuvenation, and the safeguarding of the fair and the justice playing an increasingly important and active role in promoting the influence of the World South.

The three pivotal initiatives President XI presented the global development initiative, the World Security Initiative and the World Civilization Initiative addresses the urgent problems of the Times. They are not only a call for action to approach the global deficit in governance, the confidence of trust, the development deficit and the peace deficit, but offer viable paths and robust support for the construction of a global community with a common future.

By putting into practice, China and the Arab countries have reached a broad consensus on the progress of cooperation at all levels, continuing cooperation by high quality belt and roads and promoting the inter-civilization dialogue. This will help translate the vision of China-Arab relationships in tangible advantages for both parties.

As Xi declared it in its message, China is willing to work with Arab states to deepen mutual political confidence, advance mutually beneficial cooperation, increase the exchanges of people to the person and cultural and to join the path of modernization.

China and Arab countries should more synergize their development strategies to make their cooperation in fields such as trade and investment, energy, science and technology a fine example of high quality belt and road cooperation. They should also explore new areas of cooperation such as artificial intelligence, investment, finance and new energy, so that they can embark on an innovative and green path to prosperity.

In the process, the two parties should work together to make their relations a paradigm of harmonious coexistence between civilizations by promoting the exchanges of people to people.

In their rally in the Iraqi capital, Arab leaders immediately called the end of Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip and that humanitarian aid is authorized to enter the Palestinian Enclave without conditions.

China is willing to further strengthen its coordination with Arab countries to help create the conditions for resolving the crisis.

China firmly supports the creation of an independent state of Palestine which benefits from full sovereignty based on the borders of 1967 and with East Jerusalem as capital, and it supports the full membership of Palestine to the United Nations. China stressed that the Palestinian-Israeli conflict should not continue indefinitely and that justice should not be absent forever. Arab countries are well aware that China confirms justice and peace on the Palestinian issue, and that China has no self-challenges in its Middle East policy, a region that certain countries considered as an objective of their geopolitical game.

For the future, China will remain a friend and a trusted partner of the Arab states. Thanks to consultation and understanding and joint efforts to strengthen their cooperation for mutual benefit, China and Arab countries can send a strong declaration of their common desire for a more harmonious world.

According to the principle of “planning together, building together and benefiting”, China and Arab countries can jointly defend universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, and establish a model for significant South-South cooperation.

As Xi said in his message, it is to be hoped that the second Chinese-Arab summit, which will be held in China next year, will prove to be another important step in the history of links in China-Arab and the construction of a Chinese-Arab community with a common future, as is in the interests of both parties and the world.