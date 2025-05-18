King Charles and Prince William put the united front while Kate made a daring choice and Meghan suffered a blow of freshness





King and Prince William put his forehead despite the quarrel with Prince Harry

Friday, the King and the Prince of Wales put a united front, commemorating the 300th anniversary of the Bath Order at Westminster Abbey.

The service dates back to the reign of King George I in 1725, inspired by a medieval tradition in which the knights were bathed at night before the service as a form of spiritual cleaning.

Today, there remains a ceremony imbued with the royal tradition with the sovereign and his treatment of heirs in the abbey in white and crimson dresses, observed by the public.

This year's event has taken an additional meaning, just two weeks after Prince Harry gave an interview with the BBC in which he disseminated grievances about his security arrangements.

During the interview, he admitted that his “no” father “speaks to him, citing ongoing legal battles with the Interior Ministry.

I understand that the Prince of Wales has other priorities and does not currently focus on reconciliation with his younger brother.

The image of the king and his heir participating together in a ceremonial commitment reflect their focus on public service and the royal tradition and not the royal soap opera which takes place through the Atlantic.

Catherine supports Victoria Beckham with a daring choice

The Princess of Wales defended the best of British fashion this week when she presented the Queen Elizabeth II award for British design in London.

This year's winner was Patrick McDowell, born in Liverpool, whose sustainable conceptions attracted the attention of the editor -in -chief of Vogue, Anna Wintour.

McDowell, who started his career using Burberry Becost, now manages a luxury sustainable fashion brand favored by the stars on list A.

The British fashion industry is worth 21 billion, according to the British Fashion Council, and many guests during the Tuesday ceremony stressed the importance of royal support.

Laura Weir, director general of British Fashion Council, said to us: “The prices themselves show what investment the royal family has in British creativity, and I think it is absolutely crucial for the vital element of this industry.”

“Bringing his royal Highness today and continuing this heritage is something that is very important to us, and something was very grateful.”

The Kensington Palace did not confirm the Princess outfit for the event, but it was largely reported that it was wearing a Patch pocket jacket and Alina pants by British designer Victoria Beckham who was worth more than 1000.

The emblematic style Princess of Pales has real power in the fashion industry; Everything she carries, sells.

Choosing a British designer could be a subtle signal that it intends to continue to support the fashion sector, even if her office chooses not to confirm the details of the outfits perhaps in order to keep the emphasis on her public work.

The Princess of Wales defended the best of British fashion this week when she presented the Queen Elizabeth II award for British design in London.

Getty

The fan refused the selfie with the king

Thursday, I was with His Majesty the King, covering his commitments to Bradford, West Yorkshire.

In addition to the queen, their majesties celebrated the status of Bradford as a city of culture for 2025, granted in recognition of its investment in the arts and multiculturalism.

A diversified crowd of hundreds of hundreds of enthusiasm enthusiastically greeted King Charles and Queen Camilla outside Bradford Live, a recently renovated arts of art which cost 50 million.

The King also visited Impact Hub Bradford, an organization supporting local businesses and individuals to develop.

Now in his fifth year, the king seemed to be enthusiastic about the basic organizations he learned and was particularly taken with a local tailor who employs young apprentices.

He was impressed by the skills dying that they learned and looked frustrated when the owner Imran Khan told him that traditional sewing techniques may be lost.

The couple had met before, two years ago, and to everyone's surprise, the request for Imrans for a hug was warmly granted by the 76 -year -old monarch.

A man, however, was not so lucky.

The anonymous individual seemed to be overwhelmed with excitement to the royal visit and filmed a large part of the commitment on his phone.

By going against the royal protocol, he boldly approached his Majesty. After exchanging a few friendly words and shaking his hand, he made a daring movement: asking the monarch for a selfie.

King Charles Close Protefteater quickly intervened and said firmly to man: no photos.

The bad luck said the king with a friendly smile.

Why is Meghan Markle's popularity at a hollow of all time?

On Wednesday, a new opinion poll revealed that the popularity of the Duchess of Sussex with the British public had fallen at its lowest level.

His favored rating fell to only 20% in a Yougov survey of more than 2,000 British adults. Prince Harrys' rating has also reached its lowest level in two years.

Meanwhile, the prince and princess of Wales remain the most popular most popular royals.

So why are Prince Harry and Meghan now among the least popular Royals who are just behind the prince anxistedly disgraced?

Prince Harry previously suggested that the British press had made the audience against him and his wife. But many criticisms indicate that couples have repeated public criticism of the royal family.

During his recent BBC interview, broadcast only a few days before the Yougov survey noted that he did not know how long his father had left. A royal source described the commentary of bad taste, and it seems that the public agreed.

As for Meghan, she recently revived her Instagram account, launched a lifestyle brand and filmed two seasons of her Netflix with love, Meghan program.

Despite the efforts to go beyond the grievances spent with the royal family, his attempted reinvention was faced with public skepticism.

One of the most common criticisms is a lack of authenticity perceived with many underlines that his world platform only emerged after having married a royal prince.

To be fair, the Duchess had made a name for itself as an actress in the American theater combinations before meeting Prince Harry, and its Netflix series never claimed to be entirely autobiographical.

Now firmly installed in California and raising two young children, he does not know if his drop in popularity in the United Kingdom will concern her.

One thing is certain: it is unlikely that it will return to Great Britain anytime soon. Prince Harry said he could not guarantee his security unless the protection of the complete police were restored.

The High Court and the Court of Appeal judged that the Home Office Committee legally had the right to demarcate the security funded by the taxpayers of Sussexes after decreasing as working royals.

