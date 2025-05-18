



Summarizing his confession with figures, Mark Twain observed that there were lies, lies and statistics.

The acerbic sentence later becomes so deeply rooted in the popular consciousness that it once formed the title of an episode in the west of the west, NBCS representing a fictitious American president played by Martin Sheen.

From now on, professional economists and nursery numbers fear that aphorism can become a theme of the White House in real life. Were overwhelmed by the global markets and public opinion which both show a suspicious skepticism of the Affinity Donald Trumps for the commercial wars The president could be on the verge of transforming his hostility renowned for the truths in disagreement with what he believes towards the officials responsible for producing precise information.

A change of rule proposed, which facilitates dismissal, civil servants considered to be intentionally reversing the presidential directives could open the way to the White House to draw statisticians used to produce objective data on the economy but whose figures prove to be politically annoying, warn the experts.

Statistics published by agencies such as the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) are used by the Federal Reserve Bank to fix the inflation policy and interest rates. They also constitute the basis of which companies and investors make decisions.

The global reputation of the USS as a stable economic power and a reliable partner goes hand in hand with its long history of precise data production, dating back to the establishment of BL in 1884. Interfere with the latter and you risk sacrificing the first, warns experts.

But with Trump under pressure to explain gross domestic product figures (GDP) in narrowing in the middle of the warnings of economists that prices could trigger a recession, the administration could use new employment rules to put pressure on workers in the cooking of books.

There are a certain number of changes to the public service which greatly facilitate the administration to try to interfere with the activities of statistical agencies and who worries me, said Erica Groshen, specialist in government statistics at Cornell University.

While acknowledging that there is no evidence that the Trump administration has done, Groshen, former commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), fears that a new rule proposed last month by the Office of Management of White House Staff threatens the future integrity of figures from federal agencies.

The change, based on an executive decree signed by Trump on January 20, immediately after its inauguration, would reclaim approximately 50,000 permanent civil servants not specified in the political / career category, thus allowing their withdrawal for poor performance or poor conduct.

The precise roles to be redefined have not yet been revealed, but specialists in Groshen statistics fear that the administrations have repercussions in the administrations.

The managers of the Bureau of Labor Statistics could be dismissed for the release or planning to publish jobs or inflation statistics unfavorable to the political program of presidents, she wrote in an information document that urges organizations dependent on BLS figures to submit comments criticizing the proposal.

By facilitating the abolition of employees if a president determines that they interfere with his policies, this increases the potential of passivity or political loyalty to be prioritized on expertise and experience.

Trump regularly questioned the accuracy of economic data when, in opposition, calling positive figures from BLS jobs during the Obama and Biden administrations, the TRUX but greeting them as exact when they painted a pink table of the economy during his first presidency.

Last month, when GDP figures showed an economic contraction in the first 100 days partly fueled by prices that Trump blamed Biden.

We had figures which, despite what we were given, we made them turn and that we really returned them, he told journalists.

The commercial secretary, Howard Lungick, who has direct responsibility for many statistical agencies, suggested changing the way GDP is calculated in a way that could provide more optimistic figures but which would mark the departure of established practice and international standards.

Dilute data agencies Risk of impartiality adding the United States to the category of countries that have had the veracity of their openly doubted economic statistics, according to criticism. Groshen cited Argentina, whose official inflation figures have been rejected as false by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and Greece, where government statisticians miraculously made inflation and disqualing budgetary deficits disappear in the late 1990s.

The sleight of hand had disastrous consequences. The 2008 global financial accident propelled the country's economy into a tail thorn, forcing it to seek huge loans to the IMF and the EU, which have only been given to severe austerity measures and public services reductions.

Popular anger concerning the conditions of Greece has destabilized the political parties of the establishment and led to an increase in support for radical and populist alternatives, in particular the left Syriza, which won power in 2015. Frequent elections and changes in government since have done concerns about the health of the country's democracy.

The IMF also censored Argentina and threatened it with expulsion in 2013 after the officials were considerably underestimated in the inflation rate in previous six years.

Argentina, historically, one of the largest borrowers in the IMF did not receive another loan from the organization before 2018. This loan, followed by another in 2022, did not stabilize the country's economy and in 2023, Javier Milei, an extreme right candidate and a Trump -teacher admirer, was elected president in the process of making drastic expenses to attack his chronic economic problems.

Last month, the fund agreed with another bailout of $ 20 billion for the Mileis government.

Despite these previous patients, the sensitivity of Trump administrations to economic figures indicating a slowdown in prices creates a potential spur to follow a similar path, argued Erasmus Kersing, professor of economics at the University of Villanova.

I would say that there is certainly an incentive to cook books, but I don't think it will be very easy or possible to do, he said, citing the long USS tradition to produce specific economic personalities.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis should mainly be reduced to silence or funded and replaced by another statistical agency, which would then lead to different figures. The same goes for the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Precise figures and impartials are crucial to helping the federal reserve to form a solid policy, said Kersting. In their absence, Trump could have more possibilities to attack the federal chair, Jerome Powell, whom he has already accused of doing politics by not losing his request to reduce interest rates.

Kitty Richards, a former Treasury and the White House official under the administrations of Biden and Obama, said that data collection had been altered by Elon Musks' attacks against federal agencies under the auspices of the official department of government efficiency, or DOGE.

We should consider the attacks on government data collection as a hand in GLOVE with attacks on journalism, said Richards, now a senior member of collaborative Groundwork, a thinkank. Presentation of data collection and doubt about published data is part of a program to undermine public capacity to learn the truth.

Even a temporary interruption of the data collection capacity established by the USS would be a real tragedy and would cause permanent loss of knowledge, she said. You cannot go back and repair it. If you have a series of data that goes back to 50 years, then it is reduced for two or three years, you no longer have this 50 -year data series. You have lost knowledge forever.

Greshen, who calls for government statistics to oppose the proposed public service changes before the expiration of a 30 -day window on May 23, said the fate of American democracy could depend on the continuous production of specific figures.

In a democracy, you want to feed people good information so that they make the right choices. But if the objective is to destroy democracy, you want to control statistics according to your history that you want to promote your own version of reality.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/may/18/trump-statisticians-economy-figures The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos