The Olympic gold medalist admitted that the coach should “keep my door because of my reputation for sex” – Athletics

An Olympic gold medalist admitted that his coach keeps the door of their room as they opened the amount of connections during the matches.

The Olympic Games take place every four years and in addition to being the height of so many areas of sporting events, the centerpiece is renowned for many action between the leaves of the Olympic village.

So many people have talked about what is really going on between athletes, including former Manchester City defender and England Micah Richards, who said he was “on absolute fire” out of the field in London in 2012.

Although the IOC does not promote it since 1988, condoms have been given to those who stay in the village to ensure a sex and safe protection.

In Paris, it was reported that 300,000 condoms had been given to 10,500 village athletes – enough for almost two a day, every day.

An Olympian, who won a gold medal and competed during two events, spoke of their experience and even made an admission to the role that their coach played in the prevention of everything that is happening.

Athletes have access to condoms at the Olympic Games. Image: Getty

How many sex occurs in the Olympic village?

“Whoever wants to be naive and say that he does not know what's going on in the village is lying”, the athlete said CNN in an in -depth function.

“They know, officials know it, even the media. It's no secret, everyone knows!

“(Sex) is part of the Olympic spirit. The International Olympic Committee (CIO) wouldn't say that, but that is, you can't get away from it. Why do you think they give so many condoms?

“Many volunteers (in the village) said:” Oh, what does your room look like? And I knew they didn't really want to see the room. It's just fun, they are delighted to be with the athletes.

You talk, you go to your room. Let me say that, there were a lot of volunteers and they were happy to help you with your needs. My roommate and I put something at the door so that we know if the other was busy.

“I feel bad to say it, but my trainer kept the door at night before me and my roommate was running (because of our reputation)!” But that didn't affect me like that.

“When I ran after sex, I felt light on my feet. We were young and most of the people I was lying with were single. Hope Solo said it essentially as he was.”

Boris Johnson observes the rooms of the Olympic village. Image: Getty

Solo, a former American goalkeeper and winner of two Olympic gold medals, said Espn That she saw people having sex “at the opening” – including “on the grass” and “between the buildings” when she was in the village.

In the same feature film, the former American shooter Josh Lakatos revealed that he had ended up staying in his residence beyond his time allocated during the 2000 edition in Sydney and had the impression that he “directed a brothel” in the Olympic village “due to the amount of athletes who took advantage of the free house.

Long Jumper S Pinge Tiedtke said that libido comes from athletes who wanted to “live their energy”.