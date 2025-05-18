Deranged Trump stimulates the Bonkers Clinton Kill List Conspiracy





President Donald Trump stimulated a wild conspiracy theory that accuses the Clinton family of killing seven people.

Trump posted the clipwith the title The video Hillary Clinton does not want you to be social on Saturday. The president made no comments on the video.

The video tries to link two of the most bitter political rivals, former president Bill Clinton and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, on the death of John F. Kennedy Jr., DNC staff, Seth Rich, former lawyer for the White House Vince Foster and others.

JFK Jr. died in an airplane accident in 1999. The video claims that when he died, Kennedy was favorable to a seat of the New York Senate that Hillary Clinton was going to fill, insinuating that she sort of orchestrated her death. However, Kennedy had already decided that he was not going to work, according to a 2019 biography.

Trump published an absurd video that accused Bill and Hillary Clinton of being involved in many murders. Stephen Jaffe / AFP via Getty Images

The video also alleges that the Clinton was involved in the murder of Mary Mahoney, a former internal internal intern under Bill Clinton, in 1997. Mahoney was shot dead to Starbucks where she worked by a thief who also pulled on two other staff members before fleeing. The killer was finally apprehended and pleaded guilty.

Foster, the punctual assistant advisor to Bill Clintons House Blanche, died by suicide in 1993. Five different surveys determined that there was nothing suspicious in his death.

John F. Kennedy Jr. died in an airplane accident in 1999. Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

The murder rich in 2016 remains unresolved, but the investigators think that it was the result of a sloppy flight. There is no evidence that the Clintonsor was another role.

For each of the deaths highlighted in the video, the investigations determined that they were caused by accidents, suicide or a killer unrelated to the Clinton.

The video, which has often circulated on social networks, pushes a theory (nicknamed Clinton's body bags) which has been repudiated by the facts of the facts since the 1990s. The origin of the video is not clear.

Hillary Clinton faced Trump for the presidency in 2016. Chip Somodvilla / Getty Images

The White House, the Clinton Foundation and the representatives of Bill Clinton did not immediately return the requests for comments Daily Beasts.

Trump beat Hillary Clinton for the presidency in 2016. She and her husband remained among the favorite targets of presidents, as public figures to disparage.

He has long accused the couple of being corrupt criminals. On the campaign track in 2016, Trump insinated that they could have played a role in favorable death.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailybeast.com/deranged-trump-boosts-bonkers-clinton-kill-list-conspiracy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos