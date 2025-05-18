Politics
Strive by a more closely knitted community in China with a shared Future-Xinhua
While the world has an acceleration of invisible changes during a century, the states of China and the Arab states have chosen to see their relationships in a strategic and long -term perspective. Their cooperation serves as a model of South-South solidarity, anchored in mutual respect, shared interests and a common vision for development.
By Xinhua Writer Li Jun
Baghdad, May 18 (Xinhua) – While the Arab League meets here for its 34th summit, China reaffirms its commitment to strengthen links with the Arab states, highlighting a strategic partnership rooted with mutual respect and sustainable development – a sustainable model of South -South South cooperation in a rapidly evolving world.
In a message of congratulations to Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid, the rotary president of the summit, the Chinese president Xi Jinping noted that the adhesion of the Arab countries to independence and autonomy, the promotion of development and rejuvenation, and the safeguarding of equity and justice, played an active role in promoting the influence of the world.
He expressed China's desire to work with the Arab states to deepen mutual political confidence, to push mutually beneficial cooperation, to increase the exchanges of people to the person and cultural, to join hands on the path of their own modernization and to build a community of higher level China-Arab with a future of sharing.
In recent years, Chinese-Arab relations have experienced unprecedented growth, with in-depth political confidence, stronger trade and investment links and more dynamic exchanges of people. Since the first peak of China-Arab in Riyadh in 2022, the two parties have adopted the vision of building a Chinese-Arab community with a common future in the new era. For the future, the second Chinese-Arabian summit, planned in China in 2026, should be another important step which further increases bilateral cooperation.
In the economic field, energy cooperation remains the cornerstone of China-Arab relations, supported by long-term stability and mutual benefits. Chinese companies have also played a vital role in supporting infrastructure development in the Arab world, contributing to regional transformation and modernization. At the same time, cooperation is developing in high -tech sectors such as 5G, artificial intelligence and renewable energies, opening up new borders for sustainable growth.
Cultural and educational exchanges continue to flourish. Learning the Chinese language is becoming more and more popular in the Arab world, and traditional Chinese medicine is gaining ground. Common programs in the exchanges of young people, education and tourism have further strengthened the links between the peoples of China and the Arab world, bringing tangible advantages and a greater feeling of accomplishment.
What is at the heart of this growing partnership is a convergence of values and philosophies. Peace, truth, integrity and inclusiveness are the common activities of Chinese and Arab peoples. In an increasingly polarized world, their emphasis on dialogue on confrontation and their concentration on cooperation on the division resonate strongly. The Arab countries have actively supported the initiatives proposed by China, while the two parties were closely coordinated on key global challenges such as climate change, food security and public health.
On the Palestinian issue, which remains a long-standing concern for the Arab world, China has systematically recommended the implementation of a two-state solution and the establishment of an independent state of Palestine based on the 1967 borders in East Jerusalem as capital.
On the regional problems of hotspot, China has confirmed an objective and balanced position, calling for dialogue and political solutions while opposing external interference and the power policy in the Middle East. These positions in principle have earned China the respect of the Arab nations and threw a solid base for additional cooperation.
For the future, as Xi noted, China will remain a friend and a trusted partner of the Arab countries, holding firmly on the side of the cause of the Arab states. These words reaffirm the lasting friendship that resisted the test of time. From mutually support through security challenges and development objectives to joint promotion of equity and mutual understanding, China and Arab states have established a resilient partnership which contributes to regional peace and global progress.
Now at a new historical starting point, China and Arab countries are better placed than ever to work together to build a higher level community with a common future. In doing so, they will inject new momentum into their respective modernization trips, will contribute to stability in the Middle East and will bring new wisdom and a broader force of world peace and development.
While the world is uncertain, the China-Arab partnership is a lighthouse of cooperation, equity and shared progress, as well as a testimony to the power of solidarity and the common goal to build a better future for all.
