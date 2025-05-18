Iraq is ready to receive PKK weapons after the announcement of dissolution

The Iraqi government has marked its desire to receive weapons from the Kurdistan workers' party (PKK). [Getty]

The Iraqi government has marked its desire to receive weapons from the Kurdistan workers' party (PKK), following the group of its dissolution by the group.

However, the prospects for disarmament remain uncertain, the Kurdish activists demanding key concessions from Turkey, including the release of the imprisoned chief Abdullah Calan and a withdrawal from the Turkish forces in northern Iraq.

Baghdad and Ankara in dialogue

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan confirmed that Ankara was involved in discussions with the Iraqi federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in Erbil.

“Discussions take place with our neighboring countries about how the weapons of terrorists outside our borders will be given,” Erdoan told journalists on Saturday when he returned from Albania, according to Sabah Daily. “There are plans concerning how the administrations of Baghdad and Erbil will participate in this process.”

The PKK, has appointed a terrorist group of Turkey, the United States and the European Union, announced the end of its armed struggle after its 12th congress earlier this month. In a statement, the group said: “The 12th PKK congress decided to dissolve the organizational structure of the PKK and end its armed struggle method.”

The transfer to Iraq Backs requires a de -escalation

Iraqi government spokesman Bassem Al-Awadi confirmed Baghdad's desire to participate in the disarmament effort. “Iraq is ready to cooperate with Turkey and the PKK to receive weapons,” said Al-Awadi RudawAdding that Iraq had proposed a framework concerning both humanitarian and security concerns.

He said that a successful disarmament process could “significantly contribute” to the improvement of Iraqi-Turkish relations and can also encourage a withdrawal of foreign troops in the Kurdistan region.

The new Arabic Contacted Al-Awadi for additional comments, but it was not available.

However, officials aligned by PKK warned that disarmament should not be confused with a peace regulation.

“There Will Be No Disarmament Unless Abdullah Calan is Freed and Turkish Forces withdraw from Southern Kurdistan,” Said Zagros Hiwa, Spokesperson for the Kurdistan Communities Union (Kck), The Pkk's Broader Umbaad structure, in an interview with TNAPosted on May 15.

In a separate appearance on the channel affiliated with PKK Strk TVHiwa has developed the result of Congress, calling it “a declaration of a new era” rather than the start of a formal peace process.

“It would be inaccurate to describe the decisions of the 12th PKK congress as initiating a peace process,” he said. “The Turkish state always uses the term” terrorism “for the process. How can you talk about peace on the one hand and use a language that deeply hurts the feelings and consciousness of the Kurdish people on the other hand?

Hiwa added that the Turkish military operations underway in Zap and Metina, where combatants remain anchored in defensive positions, make disarmament untenable.

“In such a situation, how can you talk about disarmament?” He asked. “Before such a step is envisaged, we must speak of the withdrawal of the Turkish army occupying southern Kurdistan.”

Established disarmament centers but risks remain

Massoud Abdul Khaliq, head of the Kurd Media and Research Standard Institute, said TNA This Türkiye has not yet responded positively to the PKK initiative. “Despite the ceasefire and unilateral dissolution, Turkey continues its operations against the PKK in the Kurdistan region,” he said.

He revealed that three centers had been created in Erbil, Duhok and Sulaimaniyah so that the PKK fighters submit their weapons. However, he warned that Ankara's dependence in Baghdad and Erbil to supervise the collection process allows him to circumvent legal reforms.

“Turkey must revoke or modify dozens of restrictive laws since 1926 to legally receive the arms of PKK activists,” said Abdul Khaliq. “Since many people are imprisoned for having illegal weapons, they should be released after revoking these laws.”

He warned that Iraq's participation in the collection of arms without guarantee could hinder long -term responsibility. “The Iraqi government and the KRG would play a bad role if they initiate to receive weapons from PKK activists because they would help Turkey not take legal reforms at home,” he said.

International surveillance proposal

Abdul Khaliq has also raised concerns concerning the potential security vacuum in the Qandil mountains if the PKK retires. “Only Guerrillaros PKK can protect the area,” he said, warning the risk that the Islamic State can exploit a vacuum.

He suggested that Qandil could be transformed into an internationally protected area with semi-autonomous governance under the PKK fighters.

“The international coalition and the United Nations should coordinate with Iraq and Turkey to identify who can replace PKK fighters,” he said.

Hiwa stressed that the group is still in the exploratory phase and has not concluded any official agreement with Ankara. “There is no written or verbal agreement with the Turkish state at this stage,” he said.

Despite the PKK ceasefire declared on March 1, Turkish military operations would have intensified.

“Since 1992, each initiative of Abdullah Calan to resolve the Kurdish issue has been met by those who benefit from a continuous conflict,” said Hiwa.

Turkey does not withdraw from Iraq

Iraqi sources told Al-Arabby al-JadeedThe sister's point of sale in the Arabic of the TNA, which Turkey is unlikely to withdraw from northern Iraq in the near future. With more than 5,000 soldiers and more than 80 military outposts on Iraqi territory, Ankara continues to justify its presence within the framework of anti-PKK operations.

Former secretary general of the Ministry of Peshmerga, Jabar Yawar, told the website that coordination was underway between Baghdad and Erbil, but warned that Turkish withdrawal would require high -level diplomacy. The Iraqi deputy Alaa al-Bandawi echoes this point of view, saying that a joint plan aims to fill any security vacuum left by the departure of the PKK.

Analyst Ahmed Al-Sharifi also expressed skepticism as to the intentions of Turkey. “Ankara does not trust the intentions of the PKK and will not withdraw as long as the Iraqi forces do not assure the vacant territories,” he said Al-Arabby al-Jadeed. “Turkey could even extend its military imprint, exploiting a weakened control of the PKK.”

A historical opportunity, but will it be met?

The PKK launched its insurrection in 1984, resulting in more than 40,000 deaths. A previous peace process collapsed in 2015. The KCK now promotes a doctrine of democratic autonomy and multiculturalism, although its future remains uncertain without Turkish commitment.

Observers say that if the announcement of disarmament represents a historical change, lasting peace will depend on the mutual stages of all the parties, in particular constitutional reform, military withdrawal and recognition of Kurdish rights.