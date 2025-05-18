Neeraj chopra thank you PM Modi for the congratulating message for having raped 90m Mark | Morgungexpress





PM Modi congratulates Neeraj Chopra for historical success. (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi, May 18 (Ians) Neeraj Chopra went to social networks to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the latter congratulated the javelin superstar for his performance at Doha Diamond League 2025. The double Olympic medalist finally entered the elusive list of javelin launchers to cross the brand 90 meters with its third night attempt with a 90.23 m throw in Doha. “Thank you Shri @Narendramodi Ji for your kind words and your encouragement. I hope to continue and do my best for the country,” replied Chopra on the message of PM Modi on X. Prime Minister Modi had congratulated Chopra for breaking the 90 -meter bar for the first time in his career at Doha Diamond League 2025, greeting the “implacable dedication” of the javelin launcher and calling him a moment of national pride. Taking to X, Prime Minister Modi posted: “A spectacular feat! Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra for breaking the 90m bar at the Doha Diamond League 2025 and made his best personal throw. Chopra scripted history by becoming the first Indian to cross the 90m barrier in an international competition, recording a superb throw of 90.23 million in his third attempt during the male javelin event on Friday. His previous personal and national record was 89.94 m, reached in 2022 at the Stockholm Diamond League. After a regular departure in which he reached 88.44 m during his first attempt and followed him with a fault, Chopra unleashed the monster jet in his third attempt – his sharp javelin in the night sky of Doha and landing beyond the bar of 90 meters sanctified. A roar broke out not only of the crowd, but on social networks and sports circles in India and beyond, because the launch was marked 90.23 m. With this throw, Neeraj joins the Javelin launchers' elite club which crossed the 90m mark, which includes the Olympic gold medalist reigning Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan, reaffirming its status of one of the great sportsmen. Relief and joy were obvious on his face – it was more than just statistics; It was a personal step. Chopra dirty her fourth attempt, and just when he seemed that the star of India marks another golden triumph during a competition from the Diamond League, Weber came from behind and fakes with a brilliant throw. Chopra could not improve her best efforts during her sixth and last attempt, finishing with 88.20 m, and had to be satisfied with second place.

