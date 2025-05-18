



In February 2019, a suicide bomber led a vehicle loaded with explosives in a convoy of Indian paramilitary forces in Pulwama, Jammu-Cachemire, killing 40 police soldiers of the Central Reserve (CRPF) in one of the deadliest terrorist attacks on Indian soil.>

The answer India was rapid, launching air strikes on what she claimed were terrorist training camps deep in Pakistani territory. Pakistan, while denying any role in the attack, retaliated with its own air strikes, drawing an Indian fighter plane and capturing its pilot, Abhinandan Varthaman.

For days, the two nuclear neighbors stood at the edge of a total war. Then, in a rare decision of defense, the Minister of Pakistans, then primary, Imran Khan addressed his Parliament, announcing the release and transfer of Abhinandans to the Indian authorities.>

The gesture defused the immediate crisis and hostilities have ceased. However, the underlying tensions on cashmere, the region at the heart of their rivalry, have remained unresolved, leaving the two nations locked in a fragile dead end.>

Six years later, the story was repeated when the same destructive cycle was still exploded. A broad terrorist attack in Pahalgams Baisaran Meadow that cost civilian life, sent shock waves through India.>

The government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, replied with a familiar game book, hitting nine alleged terrorist camps on the other side of the border in Pakistan, saying that he had neutralized militant threats.>

Pakistan responding with artillery dams and drone incursions along the control line (LOC) and the international border (IB) in several places, the climbing was fast and terrifying. The bombardment has crossed the border villages, the drones illuminated the night sky of Srinagars and the explosions broke fragile peace.>

The two parties reported several deaths, including a civil administrator in the Jammu-et-Cachemire Réjoui district. Generalized electricity failures have forced countless families to leave their homes, seeking security in makeshift shelters or with parents in less volatile areas.>

Contrary to the consequences of the explosion of Pulwama, the Carnage of Pahalgam and the Indian-Pakistani skirmishes which followed took an unexpected turn. On May 10, US President Donald Trump announced on X that the two countries had accepted a cease-fire, congratulating the state activity of Prime Minister Modi and Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.>

The truce, in force from 5 p.m. that day, held a tense calm. But the costs of this last confrontation are austere: lost lives, destroyed houses and beaten savings.>

India and Pakistan seem to have returned to the box in the box a result which causes a serious reflection. Instead of using military strikes, India could have opted for a diplomatic approach, taking advantage of international pressure to force Pakistan to act against the thugs responsible for the food of these attacks. Experts think that India acted in a hurry, and the four days of intense drama could have been avoided.>

British military historian Victoria Schofield, whose book of Cashmere in conflict told the regions of conflict of several decades, considers this cycle as completely futile.>

Addressing Thewirefrom of her London residence, where she welcomed leaders of South Asia and the late Benazir Bhutto, Schofield offers an analysis that gives to think.>

The even lower tolerance threshold by the Indian government. An even greater jingoisical rhetoric that will make both parties to withdraw without losing face, she observed, stressing how domestic pressures and the media jingism trap the leaders in a relentless spiral of reprisals.

2019 at the heart of mistrust

It has attributed violence in Jammu-et-Cachemire, including the attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam, extreme thugs which are anti-Hindu and use the unresolved status of J&K to justify their actions, combined with a profound resentment towards arbitrary measures of Indian governments in the region.>

At the heart of this distrust is the India 2019 decision to strip Jammu and cashmere of its autonomy, which it considers a key engine of the troubles.>

Prime Minister Modi must understand that the measures taken by his government since 2019 to integrate the state more fully into the Indian Union have caused a large resentment in the cashmere valley, she insists.

The futility of these clashes, said Schofield, was undeniable.>

India and Pakistan do not gain anything from these repeated military confrontations, says Schofield. In fact, their positions are reduced because the deficit in trust increases and the baggage of more martyrs on both sides increases.>

While the leaders can briefly arise a wave of approval for having resisted their hostile neighbor, she added, finally who will wear thin because people realize that nothing has been achieved, rather than lives have been lost aimless and there is still no resolution of the problems that cause thrusts.>

The Kashmiris, taken between the competing affirmations of India and Pakistan, bear the heaviest burden.>

Exodus and intolerance

Schofield reflected in the exodus of the 1990s of cashmiri pandits, uprooted from their homes by violence, and the ongoing struggles of the Muslims of the cashmere, exacerbated by the rise in Hindu extenmis in India.>

The increase in Hindu extremism must be challenged and disputed because it is not the face of India, she said. India in the partition was a secular state that kissed people from all religions.>

Without a change in this rhetoric of division, she warned, resentment will continue to fuel the troubles, perpetuating the cycle of violence.>

Global efforts to mediate, including the push led by the United States for the current ceasefire, face big challenges, she added.>

Because the two countries are sovereign nations which will not be dictated by a third party, explained Schofield. The international community can suggest and advise, but it cannot go further if one or the other country is not willing to listen.>

The conflict will not solve the differences

The survival of the ceasements highlights the limits of external intervention when confidence between India and Pakistan remains so fragile. Schofields' solution is both urgent and pragmatic.>

The only way to follow is that the leaders of the two countries realize that armed conflicts will not solve their differences. Instead, they must sit at the negotiating table, with or without facilitator, as they promised themselves in 1972 in Shimla, to determine what exactly causes such hostility, fueled by their own respective media with its hostile jingistical rhetoric, she urged.>

Based on decades of research, Schofields' work reveals a harsh reality: military action only intensifies suffering without bringing any resolution. A significant change can only come through dialogue. For residents of cashmere, exhausted by violence and forced migration, the path to follow is obvious.>

India and Pakistan must put aside their pride and continue peace otherwise, the injuries of the control line will continue to bleed in the next generation.>

Faroo Shah is a cashmere -based journalist currently in London.>

