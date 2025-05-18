Christian Widodo underlines the solidity of PSI NTT, supporting Jokowi-Kaesang





Kupang, kupanggnews.com – The Regional Leadership Council (DPW) of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) of the East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) organized a regional activity of the terrestrial cafe (Kopdarwil) on Sunday May 18, 2025 in Kupang City. This activity was followed by all the councils of the PSI Regional Leadership Council (DPD) of various districts and cities of NTT. The main Kopdarwil agenda is internal consolidation to strengthen the party structure and strategy at the regional level, as well as compile recommendations for the candidate of the Central Leadership Council (DPP). Read also: Guardiola Criticism of Henderson time time, reluctant to comment Var President of the PSI NTT DPW, Dr. Christian Widodo, who was also mayor of Kupang, in his remarks underlined the importance of cohesion and solidarity of all PSI executives in NTT. He invited all administrators to keep their enthusiasm and solid in the development of political dynamics. “We will face various challenges, but with loneliness, we can spend all obstacles. PSI executives must appear as honest, progressive and community -based change agents,” said Dr. Christian Widodo. In the forum, Dr. Christian also confirmed the members of the DPRD of PSI in NTT to continue working real in the field and to maintain integrity as representatives of the people. Also read: Russia-Ukraine Peace Negotiations in turkey It recalls the importance of demonstrating the attitudes and actions that reflect the values ​​of the PSI and the standards that occur in the community. One of the important moments of this Kopdarwil is a declaration of full support of the DPW and the entire DPD PSI in NTT in two important figures which are considered to have a strong vision of the future of the PSI: IR. Joko Widodo (President of the Republic of Indonesia 2014-2024) and Kaesang Pangarep (current president of PSI). The two are called inspiring figures which showed dedication and real contribution to the party. Read also: James Comey deletes download '86 47 'after being considered a threat to Trump “We believe that these two extraordinary personalities are able to put PSI in a broader national political force, closer to the people, and more influential to determine the direction of the policy of the nation,” said Dr. Christian Widodo before all the participants in Kopdarwil. This support should be a strong signal for the PSI DPP that solidarity and aspirations in eastern Indonesia should be taken into account to determine the management of the National Directorate of the PSI in the future.

