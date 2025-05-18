Trump shares an update on Russian-Ukraine ceasefire discussions





President Donald Trump said he would speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, in the midst of prosecutor attempts between Russia and Ukraine.

“I will speak, by phone, to President Vladimir Putin of Russia on Monday, at 10:00 am,” announced Trump on his social account of truth on Saturday May 17. He said that the call subjects would stop the bloodbath which kills, on average, more than 5,000 Russian and Ukrainian soldiers per week and exchange.

Trump said that after this call, he will then express himself separately with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as well as members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Hopefully it will be a productive day, a ceasefire will take place, and this very violent war, a war that should have happened, will end, that God bless us all, concluded Trump.

On Saturday morning on Sunday morning, Ukraine officials reported that Russia had launched its most intense drone attack against Ukraine since the start of the large -scale invasion in 2022.

Zelensky is currently in Rome, where he attended the Pope Leos inauguration mass at the Vatican on Sunday. During the service, Pope Leo explained how Ukraine expects negotiations for just and lasting peace. The pontiff shared a meeting with Zelensky after mass.

US vice-president JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio also attended the inauguration mass. They met the Ukrainian president later in the day to discuss the ongoing efforts to get a cease-fire.

“During our talks, we discussed negotiations in Istanbul where the Russians sent a delegation of low non-decident. I reaffirmed that Ukraine is ready to be engaged in real diplomacy and stressed the importance of a complete and unconditional meeting as soon as possible,” said Zelensky on social media after the meeting. “We have also discussed the need for sanctions against Russia, bilateral trade, defense cooperation, the situation of the battlefield and future exchange.

On Saturday, Zelensky met the Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney in Rome, where the chief reiterated his support for Ukraine. Russia must accept a ceasefire and peace talks. Nothing in Ukraine without Ukraine, said Carney via social media after the meeting.

The calls to come with Putin and Zelensky have proven to be a key subject of the conversation between European leaders who attended the inauguration mass.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz told journalists in Rome that European leaders hoped to speak with Trump before his call with Putin. According to Merz, officials of Germany, France, Poland and the United Kingdom are impatient to touch the base of the American president.

Meanwhile, Steve Witkoff, the American special envoy in the Middle East who led peace talks led by the United States with Putin, spoke of the ABC this week of the Monday call, declaring that this could clarify part of the Logjam and bring us to the place where we have to go.

Witkoff has added: I think the president will have a successful call with Vladimir Putin. They know each other. The president is determined to do something here … if he can't do it, then no one can.

The president of Ukraine, Volodymr Zelenskyy, second on the left, walked by the American Secretary of State Marco Rubio, third on the left, the vice-president JD Vance, and his wife USHA Vance before the inauguration mass of Pope Leo in Saint-Pierre on May 18, 2025 in the city of the Vatican. Jacquelyn Martin Getty Images What happened during the peace talks of Russia and Ukraine in Türkiye?

The announcement of the appeal of the planned appeal intervened after officials of Russia and Ukraine met in Istanbul, Turkey on Friday to have direct talks on the pursuit of peace. In particular, neither Zelensky nor Putin were present at the top. After many speculations as to whether the two leaders would engage in a face-to-face meeting that Zelensky pleaded, provided that a cease-fire would have previously agreed that the two have not met. Putin rejected that Zelenskys offered a seated in person in Türkiye and did not accompany the Russian delegation in Türkiye. Meanwhile, Zelensky went to the Turkish capital of Ankara, where he met the president of the country Recep Tayyip Erdoan.

In a sign of progress, the meeting of the Russian and Ukrainian delegates led to an agreement to make the greatest exchange of prisoners of the war, each country committing to exchanging 1,000 prisoners of war.

After the meeting, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, who directed the delegation of the country, told journalists that the two countries also discussed the possibility of a cease-fire and a meeting between their respective presidents.

Europe and the United States have already offered a 30-day ceasefire, which Ukraine has accepted. But Putin refused to accept the proposal unless a list of her requests is satisfied.

A call between Trump and Putin was on the cards. The American president told journalists on Air Force One on Thursday: nothing will happen until Putin and I gathered.

On Friday, the Kremlin echoes these comments, saying that communication between Trump and Putin is extremely important to settle the conflict.

Contacts between President Putin and Trump are extremely important in the context of the Ukrainian colony, “Russian press secretary Dmitry Peskov is cited as saying the Russian press. Of course, we agree with this thesis. This meaning is difficult to overestimate.

Although Trump promised a new era of Russian-Ukraine relations under his second mandate in the White House, his first 100 days saw things taking a difficult start, with tensions cultivating between Trump and Zelensky. The two shared a heated exchange in the oval office in February.

The two seem to have since distributed their relationship and have shared a set in a short, but significant person, in person since the first confrontation of the oval office of the funeral of Pope Francis at the Saint-Peters basilica in the city of Vatican on April 26.

From the sit-down, Zelensky said it was a very symbolic meeting that had [the] potential to become historical.

“We have discussed a lot in head. Hoping for results on everything we have covered. Protect the lives of our employees. A complete and unconditional cease-fire. Reliable and lasting peace that will prevent another war from bursting,” he said.

After the meeting, Trump called Putin via social media, expressing doubt that the Russian chief wants to end the war in Ukraine and refer to sanctions against Russia.

However, Trump argued that he could negotiate a peace agreement between the two countries.

Rubio visited Istanbul earlier this week so that US officials can organize their own separate discussions with Ukrainian and Turkish delegates. He had a telephone call with the Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrov, by the State Department.

The complete peace plan proposed by the United States describes the best way to follow, said the State Department. The secretary stressed that President Trumps calls for an immediate ceasefire and at the end of violence.

