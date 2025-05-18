Politics
Reflections of readers: XIS historical ideas serve as a tag understanding of the past is essential to shape the future wisdom, explains the former Australian political advisor
Publisher's note:
“Learn from history to build together a better future” – This is the signed article by Chinese President Xi Jinping published in the Journal de Gazette Russian before his arrival in Russia for a state visit and attendance during the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War of the Soviet Union. The article underlines the importance of “maintaining a correct historical perspective on the Second World War”, “the maintenance of international post-war period” and “firmly defending international equity and justice”.
During his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 8, President XI reiterated that faced with the counter-current of unilateralism and the act of policy of power and intimidation in the world, China will work with Russia to take a clear position to jointly promote the correct historical point of view on the Second World War, firmly defend the victory of WWII Wwii and inclusion.
The evaluation of history, the study of history and the lessons of drawing history are distinctive characteristics of the philosophy of governance of President XI. Book readers Xi Jinping: China's governance Will probably share a common perception – President Xi emphasizes a macro -historical perspective, using history as a critical framework and starting point to analyze problems, observe trends and strategies. The article “Remember the past and our martyrs, Cherish Peace and builds a new future” clearly reflects the coherent position and attitude of President XI to history, as well as his deep understanding of the importance and the need to maintain a correct historical perspective.
In the fourth episode of the “decoding of the book of Xi Jinping: China's governance“The series, the Global Times continues to invite Chinese and international researchers, translators of the work, practitioners of its concepts and foreign readers to share their ideas, their understandings and their reflections on the macro-historical perspective of” learning history to create a better future “.
The author of the fourth article in the column “Refeters' reflections” is Warwick Powell, auxiliary professor at the University of Technology of Queensland and former political advisor at Kevin Rudd.
Photo by Warwick Powell: Powell graceful
In the political philosophy of President Xi Jinping, history is more than a backdrop to contemporary challenges. It is a compass and a reservoir of moral and strategic insight. The accent put by XI on history is a systematic way of seeing, thinking and governing. Understanding this approach is crucial to grasp the foundations of his style of governance.
The invocation of XI's history as “best manual”, “best nutrient”, and the “best dose of sobriety” reflects a belief that historical knowledge provides not only an understanding but also the subsistence for decision -making and actions. This conception reflects the classic Chinese philosophies of governance, where historical events have served as moral copies or edifying tales for leaders. However, China's governance adapts these principles for modern application.
In this approach to governance, history is neither static nor ornamental. It is dynamic and enlightening. The story offers coordinates to sail in a changing world. This interpretation of history is based on Marxist material dialectics, where history takes place through processes defined by the class struggle, contradictions and the development of productive forces. To this, President XI adds the emphasis on the virtuous agency: “People are the creators of history and real heroes.” This perspective fills the historical role of the party with the broader energies of the Chinese people.
The historical conscience of President XI is deeply pragmatic. His materialist vision of history does not glorify the past. His approach is rather to learn from it and summarize experiences in order to act more wisely in the present. This implies identifying historical laws – not rigid plans, but trends, forces, models and truths that emerge over time and help to clarify contemporary challenges.
The study of history is neither ritual nor nostalgia. It is a critical investigation method: how did we succeed? Where did we commit? And what does that mean for today's strategic decisions? It serves as a safeguard against “historical nihilism”, namely the idea that the past has no value.
While President XI often speaks of reverence for history, he also insists on the realization of history. “The best heritage in history is the creation of history,” he says. “The biggest tribute to humanity is to create a new model for human advancement.” It is not a call to break with the past, but to note, to deal with history as a launch to shape the future by a conscious commitment with the evolutionary conditions of the present.
How to react to historical wars is an example to the point. For XI, the commemoration of the Second World War served as a deep exercise in historical reflection. He founded contemporary governance in the moral and political lessons of the past. As the articulated in his writings and speeches, Xi underlines that the Gardon of History is essential not only to honor the sacrifices of those who resist fascism and defended peace, but also to maintain the truth, justice and international equity.
Remembering war is not just an act of mourning is a means of strengthening the values of peace, mutual respect and cooperation between nations. The story works like a virtuosity compass, guiding present and future actions by ensuring that the tragedies and triumphs of the past are neither forgotten nor distorted.
This historical consciousness strengthens national unity, cultivates a sense of responsibility among the people and informs China's broader vision of building a peaceful and just international order. Above all, this approach avoids the simplistic binary of historical determinism in relation to voluntarism. History is not considered as a pre-written script to follow passively, nor as a virgin slate on which the will can inscribe its desires. A sophisticated philosophy of the historical agency was rather articulated, demanding a careful reading of underlying trends, recognition of development contradictions and strategic alignment on the evolution of the general trend of history.
This transcendent vision resonates deeply with the own philosophical traditions of China. He recommends the development of the ability to read the flow of change, understand his inner logic and act with foresight, responsibility and moral clarity. It is a deeply strategic and philosophical approach to governance which sees in the past both constraints and possibilities, and in the future both dangers and hopes.
From this point of view, history is a process to understand, guided and cultivated. To act effectively in the present, we must recognize the structure of change and be able to synthesize management and initiative, model and agency, tradition and transformation.
In Xi's thought, history is not only the past; This is the future. It offers lessons, executives and meaning. Above all, it offers an orientation. Consequently, attaching the importance to history is not only an exercise of reverence, but of responsibility.
By integrating the materialist conception of history with a civilizational consciousness and a prospective ethics, XI has designed a historical method of governance. This approach calls on all actors to observe general tendencies, plan strategies and reflect on the long term. As such, history becomes a way of thinking, an analysis tool and, ultimately, a guide to significant action.
At a time of uncertainty, the macro-historical perspective of XI serves as a tag: the past may not determine the future, but it is essential to shape it wisely. In this angle, XI's historical thought not only offers a political program but a civilizational vision which transcends the simplistic binarys of determinism and voluntarism. He calls for an active commitment and located with the dynamics of change. The historical vision of XI places the burden both on leadership and society to learn from the past, grasp the present and shape the future.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202505/1334355.shtml
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- GOLKAR answers the question of Jokowi's entry into the PSI Ketum exchange
- The FBI identifies the suspect in Fatal Palm Springs Fertility Clinic Blast
- Report: Sharks close to agreement to stay in SAP Center until 2050
- 4.7 The scale of the earthquake earthquake in the Swat region in Pakistan
- Turkey is pro-Pakistan, but does that make it anti-Indian?
- Why Donald Trump jumped the inauguration of Pope Leos
- A forensic psychologist can affect the “diddy” trial
- There is Jokowi, Kaesang, in Isyana
- The PM Modi reacts to the Solapur tragedy, announces relief for deceased and injured
- Football Gossip: Rashford, Kiwior, Amorim, Reminant, Friimong, San, Keller, Vinician JR
- James Austin Johnson flirts with the public “SNL” as President Donald Trump: Look
- EU British Summit in London: new Brexit clothes