Real Paneer, false news, and what the Mahatma has never said





8 am, my sister calls and we invented after our recent quarrel. In the midst of Operation Sindoor, I urged her to come to Mumbai until things settled. Delhi could be at the top of the target list, I told him that I don't have a bunker, but the building has a large basement. I also have two Godrej cupboards that we can use as a fortifications. Don't worry about food. I stored two months of rations, and the best part is that I even bought a large manufacturer of stainless steel baskets. I explained that the false epidemic of Paneer was somewhat worrying, and that the Minister of Food has already written to our Minister of Health JP Nadda. Just bring your children and come quickly. To eat Paneer, she asked. She lives in a kilometer from the PMS residence and said she felt more safe than hiding in the basement with me. This is really a case of Ghar Ki Murgi Daal Barabar. However, this may only apply to chicken and not to Ghar Ka Paneer.

11 a.m. after the recent reissue of Sanam Teri Kasam, I listened to the songs in rehearsal. During the navigation on Spotify, I realized that the actor Mawra Hocane had been published from the album cover. Discing Digging reveals that other Pakistani actors such as Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan have also been deleted from their online posters. Not wanting to be left to do my duty as a good citizen, I propose that we get all the songs of Abida Parveen and Farida Khanums rejected by our own Dhinchak Pooja. It will really teach Pakistanis a lesson.

Photo: Illustration by Chad Crowe (USA)

1:30 p.m. The girls from our office generally have a Dabba debate at lunch where there are discussions on the dangers of bywal and the Tindli tragedy in the Tiffin. In recent days, everything has been on the Rafale against F-16 and Israeli technology compared to Chinese drones because now we are all experts in combat and defense strategists. I am, of course, prey to another lively debate with my mother on the phone. In his house, a liter of milk gives 250 g of paneer. In mine, we get 180 g. For her, it is not a question of bovine production but maternal insufficiency. Obviously, I manage my household badly, and the proof lies in my paneer deficit of 70 g.

3 p.m. Social media break out with Imran Khans' death stories, then they say he's alive. Even Jesus had to wait three days to be resurrected, but Imran Bhai did it in a day and a half. This is not the only case of false news lately. Some media have indicated that India had captured Islamabad. Then there was a nuclear leak when we apparently bombed the Pakistani hills Kirana. The two complaints were then refuted. I am disconcerted. I can test Paneer with an iodine solution, but what is the decisive test for the truth?

5 pm, I meet a burst of tweets and I call the house man and I start to argue. I just read that you are fighting with Vicky Kaushal on whom can make a film about Operation Sindoor. He sighs and says, his false news and my leg is on fire, so I will call you later. He should really design better excuses if he just wants to hang up.

6:15 p.m. on the Family Whatsapp group, my uncle displays a warning. Malveillant Pakistani manufacturing software called Dance of Hillary targets Indian users via Whatsapp, Facebook and Email. He steals bank details and passwords. I ask him for a credible source and he shares links to posts from the Punjab police. A quick search on Google reveals that it is a made story, but it managed to deceive the Punjab police. Too tired to debate with my uncle, I answer on the conversation with a folded emoji.

7:30 p.m. The house man arrives with a bandage on his calf. Apparently, his leg was really on fire for a scene. Nowadays, it is so difficult to understand what is true that I look at each element of information with suspicion. It was also difficult to believe how our Foreign Affairs Secretary, Vikram Misri, was Trolled after announcing a break in the quasi-war. At the first briefing of Operation Sindoor, the Minister of Foreign Affairs seated between the commander of the Vyomika Singh wing and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi made a powerful image. This made the Indians feel united, proud and reassured. Women, in particular, have felt seen and represented in a country where we are often placed in a secondary position. Having a member of the same panel threatened by the trolls that was raging for the war was discouraging. For all liability warriors with their flickering screens helping them in frantic states, often with fabricated and exaggerated news, war is transformed into another video of explosions and noise. From a distance. They forget or choose to forget that war is synonymous with loss. Lost lives on the front line. Fleeing communities losing their homes. Health and education budgets lose defense budgets. Herbert Hoover said one day that older men declare war. But it is the young people who must fight and die. It is a relief that our older leaders are wise enough to exercise a restraint.

9 p.m. after dinner, I check the latest news and I am immediately struck by a fabricated report dam. Bangladesh closes the airspace in India. Pakistani and Chinese troops celebrate victory.

Gandhi Ji said one day, the false paneer spoils your stomach and the news with your mind, the two are also toxic.

Very well, he did not say it, but when everyone goes from fiction as done, I thought that I should also give a shot.

