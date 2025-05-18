Peace is not the absence of conflict, but the ability to deal with peaceful means, wrote Ronald Reagan.

While the crisis of Ukraine enters its fourth year, another moment of potential diplomacy emerged for the first time, but as a renewed attempt to find a foot in the middle of a long and costly dead end.

The second direct talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would take place in Trkiye, would occur against a clearly different context from that of 2022 when Antalya and Istanbul first hosted high -level commitments.

This early initiative, motivated by mediation affirmed by Turkiyes under President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, had shown a surprising promise.

On March 10, 2022, the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers met in Antalya and, on March 29, Istanbul organized a project of agreement suggesting Ukrainian neutrality, the withdrawal of NATO ambitions and reciprocal security guarantees.

In turn, Russia reported a potential military withdrawal.

The frame, although imperfect, was a rare moment of convergence.

But the diplomatic window closed just as suddenly.

According to informed diplomatic accounts, the British Prime Minister at the time, Boris Johnson, during a visit to the Sur-le-Group in kyiv, discouraged Ukraine to continue any regulation which could be perceived as conceding to the Moscow conditions.

This has strengthened an increasing point of view in certain Western capitals which prolongs the conflict could better serve strategic confinement.

Zelenskyy has publicly rejected affirmations such as unfounded, but the fallout from the Istanbul process behaves to throw a shadow on today's efforts.

Quick advance until 2025, the geopolitical terrain changed.

Ukraine, formerly reinforced by robust military and financial aid in the United States and its European allies, is now found in the fight against a different reality.

The West is struggling with inflationary pressures, a famous economy and changing political winds.

Donald Trump's rise and his return to political exams had a decisive impact.

Its public opposition to military aid opened in kyiv, citing budgetary restraint and interior priorities, has actually dried the flow formerly dependent on Western weapons.

This recalibration has not only left Ukraine more vulnerable on the battlefield, where Russia now holds about a fifth of its territory, but also politically exposed.

Zelenskyy is in an increasing internal dissent and the prolonged suspension of the national elections.

These domestic stumps, associated with reduced Western support, have embarked on the position of MOS-COWS.

Putin has so far refused to recognize Zelenskyy as a legitimate negotiation partner, as a strategic decision and a declaration of disapproval concerning the po-linitical process of Ukraines.

This recent direct negotiation in Trkiye has a clearly modified tone.

No more early emergency; In its place is a realism that gives to think.

The Erdoans government remains attached to a fa-parliating dialogue.

Despite internal challenges and complex regional balancing acts, Turkey has kept open channels with Moscow and kyiv.

This double credibility to the day has broken down the Ankara diplomatic landscapes as a crucial catalyst for engagement, not just a host.

Erdoan described the moment a turning point, urging the international community to consider diplomacy not as an admission of defeat but as a necessary instrument of Statecraft.

China has also expressed its support for this important development in resolving the Ukrainian crisis.

The spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Lin Jian, said that we welcome all the efforts to achieve peace and hope that all interested parties will continue to engage in dialogue and negotiations in order to conclude a fair, sustainable, constraining and acceptable peace agreement, which will ultimately lead to a political regulation of the Ukrainian crisis.

This approval highlights Beijing’s commitment to facilitate diplomatic resolution in the conflict.

For Russia, peace must resolve not only the territorial question, but its grievances on Natos Eastward Drift and the post-cold security order.

The framework of Istanbul 2022 would have recognized some of these themes.

A restarted version can always include the neutrality of the Ukrain-IAN, demilitarized areas and an international consortium to monitor the concepts of post-fingering status war in 2022, but now seen through the objective of exhaustion.

The challenge, however, is no longer just geopolitics.

It is the collapse of viable alternatives.

Ukraine cannot recover its territory without an unprecedented military reversal or an unlikely renewed Western surgeon under current conditions.

On the other hand, Russia has an increasingly increasingly hierarchical interest in internal economic development and broader geopolitical objectives on the pursuit of prolonged conflict.

The West obtains a clear signal from Trump, a clear change: no virgin checks, no commitments open in Ukraine.

In this context, the Erdoans initiative and the will of Poutines to engage in talks of Trkiye are not only diplomatic signs of the development that the center of gravity moves away from the great alliances and towards the pragmatic policy of power.

These second direct talks are different in kind, not only in sequence.

They do not concern idealism, it is a question of reaching the limits of endurance.

Peace, if it emerges, will not arrive in applause.

It will look like a compromise, loss and retirement.

But in the Echo war chamber, even a reluctant handshake is a strategic victory over the dead end.

The writer is international doctoral relations, based in Islamabad. ([email protected]))