The Republicans offering Medicaid cuts in the context of President Donald Trump who spends a bill, leaving the worried Americans





Washington – The key elements of the bill to finance the agenda of President Donald Trump seek to provide major tax loss by reducing expenses elsewhere, including massive cups in Medicaid.

Medicaid is a federal and joint state health insurance program for Americans with disabilities and low -income. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) work with state programs to administer Medicaid, under which more than 71.2 million people are registered.

Medicaid offers advantages, including nursing home care, personal care services and assistance by paying bonuses and other costs, according to CMS.

An analysis of the Congressional Budget Office estimates that Medicaid reductions could increase the number of people without health insurance by at least 8.6 million by 2034.

“Medicaid is an important security net for so many Americans,” said Jennifer Mensik Kennedy, president of the American Nurses Association, in ABC News. “When we look at the most vulnerable and the most badly served, it will have a disproportionate impact on these groups.”

Many Republicans have insisted on the fact that Medicaid cuts are only to eliminate fraud, waste and abuse and will not lead the loss of coverage for those who need it, who were repeated during the testimonies this week by the Secretary of Health and Social Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

But some Americans who count on Medicaid for their own coverage, or coverage for their families, told ABC News that they feared that cuts can reduce their ability to receive health care, or force them to choose between paying coverage or paying for necessities.

'I feel very frightened'

Rosa Andresen, from Southgate, California, has been the caregiver for her 27 -year -old daughter for 13 years.

His daughter, Amanda, is disabled and has conditions such as cerebral paralysis and a crisis disorder. More than a decade ago, Andresen left his job in a data entry recovery company to take care of his full -time daughter.

Andresen, 54, said that Amanda is covered by Medicare and Medicaid, which helped to pay diapers, crisis drugs and mobility tools such as a shower chair and a ramp to help him go up and down the stairs.

We do not know if Amanda would lose the cover of Medicaid as part of the new proposal, but, if she did, it would be a massive blow for her care, said Andresen.

“It's very devastating,” Andresen told ABC News. “I am very, very sad, and I'm very afraid for the well-being of my daughter. It could considerably affect her health and her life, the quality of life she has.”

Andresen said that she was afraid that she would receive a letter by mail telling her that her daughter was no longer eligible for Medicaid or that she will take up an appointment with the doctor and discovers that her daughter cannot have any care or can no longer have a certain drug.

She said that she had tried to see if she could get private insurance for her daughter, as through her husband's work, but insurance companies would have told her that they did not cover people with chronic diseases.

According to the HHS, “health insurers can no longer load or refuse coverage to you or to your child due to a preexisting state of health such as asthma, diabetes or cancer, as well as pregnancy”.

While California in Medi-Cal, which is the implementation by the state of the Federal Medicaid program, Andresen said that it did not know what the program would cover and what it should pay for its pocket.

“I use government assistance to buy food, like the [electronic benefit transfer]To put food at my table and if I should also use money in my pocket, I don't know if I will be able to do it if I [have to] Decide to buy my daughter's medicines or put food on the table, “said Andresen.

Work requirements could compromise care

Four years ago, Jodie Montplaisir, a mother of five children from Northhampton, Massachusetts, had trouble with the disorder of opioid consumption. She was unknown, unemployed and separated from her children.

Montplaisir said that she had realized that she had reached a low point and needed help. She entered an opioid treatment program (OTP), paid by Medicaid.

“I really said to myself:” I need to repair my life “, and I did,” said Montplaisir, 38, at ABC News. “I really stayed with the clinic and I do all the meetings, all the groups, all my therapy, really using the clinic and they really helped me.”

Montplaisir is now three years after its recovery, currently living in an apartment, found its children and has a job to work with people without housing.

Medicaid currently covers her treatment assisted by medication and attended the clinic every week to stay responsible. However, it fears any interruption, such as administrative formalities or new requirements, could compromise its progress.

“If I didn't have Medicaid, I couldn't have clinical,” she said. “There is absolutely no possible way. If I did not have Medicaid and the help of the system, I could not have done it alone.”

The bill proposed by the Republicans would impose working requirements on valid medicaid beneficiaries – at least 80 hours per month – or would require an educational program for at least 80 hours or one combination per month.

Not all Republicans are favorable to the bill in its current form. An increasing number of GOP members of the Chamber express grievances, some because they do not believe that the bill is enough to protect vulnerable Americans and others because it does not include some of the most radical cuts that republican retrics pushed.

Montplaisir said that if the work requirements were in place when she was in OTP, it would have prevented her from focusing on her recovery, and it will make people who are not known with whom she is working now.

Although the language project presents exemptions for certain adults, including those who suffer from a disorder of substance consumption, Montplaisir's concerns prove that an exemption could be complex and can cause loss of coverage anyway.

In addition, trying to prove work requirements rather than focusing on recovery could derail people's progress, she said.

“MEDICAID is there to help us … How do we go to work if we try to become sober?” Montplaisir said. “If I had to have paid money while I try to become sober or have to work while I try to become sober, it would not work.”

