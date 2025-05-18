Count Jokowi and Kaesang if the President PSI advances





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – The Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) officially opens up opportunities to all party executives who meet the requirements to name themselves as presidents by the mechanism of the great election or the major elections. The two names called the potential to participate in this challenge are former president Joko Widodo and his son, Kaesang Pangarep, who is currently president of PSI.

PSI vice-president Andy Budiman said the great election was open to all executives who already had a party membership card (KTA). He also did not exclude the possibility that Jokowi takes place for the process. “So Mr. Jokowi will be a candidate? We pray,” Andy said in a press release at the PSI DPP office, Tanah Abang, Central Jakarta, Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

Andy explained that the party has given anyone who had an online vision and mission with PSI to participate in the party's political process. According to him, the opening of this recording is a form of PSI's commitment to the principles of an open and inclusive part. “We want to open up through this momentum to people who have the same vision and the same mission, have the same passion, to see this feast open as a place to join and contribute,” he said. Kaesang's opportunity to come back Kaesang Pangarep would have the possibility of returning to name himself the president of the PSI. However, so far, there has been no official party declaration concerning the appointment. “Later, we will ask Mas Kaesang,” said Andy when asked about questions about it.

Previously, Kaesang himself had expressed his opening to participate in the major elections. On an occasion at Loji Gandrung Solo, on April 11, 2025, Kaesang said that all executives had the same opportunity. “Yes (forward as a candidate for the PSI President). Everything may be,” he said.

Andy added that all the former presidents, including Kaesang, could return to appoint while carrying out the provisions of support determined by the party. The possibility of Jokowi recorded as a candidate Besides Kaesang, the Jokowi name is also called a figure that can register in the PSI Raya elections. Although it has not made a direct declaration, the opportunity is open if Jokowi decides to officially join as a party manager and to have a PSI KTA.

Andy Budiman stressed that all parties who have become executives and who meet administrative requirements have the right to follow the appointment process. “So Mr. Jokowi will be a candidate? We pray,” he said. PSI RAYA PEMULUS CONTRES The PSI Raya election is carried out through several planned stages. The registration of candidates for the President General began on May 13, 2025 at the PSI DPP office. Once the recording is closed, the party will carry out the process of verification of the documents and will determine the names of the candidates until June 18, 2025.

The campaign stage will take place from June 19 to July 11, 2025. During this period, candidates should transmit their vision, mission and their ideas directly to the members. PSI gives candidates flexibility to choose the appropriate campaign method.

The list of permanent voters will be announced on July 10, while the voting process is scheduled from July 12 to 19, 2025. The results of the great election will be announced at the PSI Congress which will be held on July 19, 2025 in Solo, in the center of Java.

The main requirement for candidates who wish to be appointed is to obtain minimum support for the council of the five provincial leaders (DPW) and 20 Regional Regional Leadership Board (DPD). “The former president can arise again, the most important thing is to obtain minimum support requirements,” said Andy. Jokowi's ambition to maintain influence Political science speaker at UDAYANA (United) University EFATHA FILMENO BORROMEU DUARTE, JOKOWI seemed to want to maintain the axis of influence that was threatened to evaporate after the presidential election in 2024. Thanks to Jokowi's political stages, Efatha assessed that the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia was trying to maintain his influence in Indonesian politics. Consequently, Jokowi finally canceled his own status of political retirement. “Maybe he always tries to prepare a container for loyalists, potential volunteers and parents, but if it is measured more deeply, what is greater is a greater need, namely that the legacy of infrared politics is not only like that,” said Efatha Tempo Thursday May 15, 2025. The PSI party, said Efatha, is a tactical and liquid vehicle without an ideological burden such as PDIP. Even without attracting internal factions like Golkar. The selection rules are also clear, namely A man a vote which was adopted from the Jokowi's own idea of ​​the Super Open Party and electronic vote. Ervana Trikarinaputri, Rizki Dewi Ayu, And Ni kadek trisna cintya dewi Contribute to the drafting of this article.

