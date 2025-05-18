It's time to recalibrate ties to Turkey

Under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey has aligned militarily and ideologically with India adversaries. What was formerly a partnership is now an edifying story of the displaced confidence and India wakes up in betrayal

India has always reached a hand of friendship between continents, confessions and ideologies. From the standing position of the Ottoman Empire during the Khilafat movement to cooperation with modern Turkey in trade, technology, education and cultural exchanges, India believed in the long -term good will. But today, he is betrayed by a country he formerly supported during his most critical moment in history.

Turkey, under the authoritarian direction of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has chosen to rally in Pakistan not only diplomatically, but militarily, feeding the enemies of New Delhis with fatal drones and rhetoric, revealing the dangerous ambitions of Ankaras to become the ideological capital of a Pan -Islamist world order – even at the price of peace in the south of the ASIA.

The most recent Indo-Pake tensions, in particular after the proxy aggression of the Pakistans in Kashmir and elsewhere, saw Turkey abandon any pretension of neutrality. Turkish manufacturing drones, including the Bayraktar TB2 – manufactured by Baykar Technologies, whose CEO Seluk Bayraktar is none other than the Erdogans son -in -law – are now in the hands of the Pakistans. These drones are not for humanitarian use or border surveillance.

They are war machines, tested in Libya, Syria and Armenia, and now armed against Indian interests. It is not a coincidence that the Pakistani army, rinse with Chinese and now Turkish support, is embraced by its provocative acts through the loc. India no longer looks silently. Turkish companies operating in India are now faced with a calm but firm decline. The government would target companies that have indirect ties with the Turkish ruling family. One of these companies, closely linked to the CEO of Baykar, has had collaborations in progress with the Indian industries. But publish the revelations about Ankaras' defense relations with Islamabad, New Delhi is starting to break the ties. It is not only a question of foreign policy; This is national security.

Diplomatic freeze has also started to reach the academic world. Several Indian universities, including Jamia Millia Islamia and Jawaharlal Nehru University, have now canceled or blocked their understanding (soft) memorandums with Turkish educational establishments. This started as cultural and academic exchanges have now turned into edifying stories of displaced confidence. It becomes more and more clear that the Turkish university world, like many other weapons of the State, is influenced – if it is not controlled – by the ideological machinery of the Erdogan administration. India cannot afford to keep its windows open to propaganda disguised as intellectual cooperation. This betrayal stings more due to the historic good will of India has spread to Turkey. During the 1920s, when the Ottoman Caliphate was dismantled by the Western colonial powers, Indian Muslims – and Indian leaders – manifested themselves. The Khilafat movement was supported not only by Indian Muslims, but also by the Mahatma Gandhi and the Indian National Congress.

The fighters of Indian freedom, fighting their war against the British Raj, stopped to provide moral and political support to a foreign empire, simply based on civilizational and religious empathy. And yet, a century later, the Turkish state reimbursed with hostility, not aligning with the greatest democracy in the world, but with a regime failed by terrorism in Islamabad.

Is hypocrisy when you look at Erdo? Years interior political. Once praised as a reformer, Erdogan has now dismantled Turkish secularism, imprisoned dissidents, muzzled the media and openly promoting an Islamist program.

The conversion of the Hagia Sophia, a UNESCO World Heritage site, from a museum to a mosque was not just a religious act – it was a political message in the world. He marked the triumph of a neo-ottoman and pan-Islamist story on secular spent turkeys. Erdogan is no longer content to be the president of Turkey; It aspires to be the caliph of the Islamic world.

And for that, he sees India – a pluralist, secular and majority Hindu nation – as an ideological rival. Turkey has repeatedly raised the issue of cashmere in the United Nations and other global forums, pending false Pakistan stories.

He criticized the internal questions of the India, in particular the repeal of article 370 and the law on citizenship, easily ignoring its suppression of the Kurdish identity, Armenian history and democratic freedoms. The silence of turkeys on Chinese atrocities against Uighur Muslims also exposes the selective indignation of its leadership. It has become clear that Erdogans Turkey does not defend Muslims; He defends authoritarian alliances and loyalty to petrodollar.

The Indian business world also wakes up. The merchants of several states began to quietly boycott Turkish products – dried fruits and confectionery with Turkish apples and marble. India does not need Turkish imports when it has more user -friendly and more reliable partners.

When Indian soldiers face Turkish drones in cashmere, how can Indian citizens in good conscience buy Turkish dates for Ramadan? It is not a call to jingism but economic nationalism. A sovereign nation must ensure that its economy does not allow those who want to destabilize it. India is neither against Islam nor against Muslims. He remains at the house of the second largest Muslim population in the world. But India cannot and will not tolerate foreign governments using religion as a geopolitical tool against it.

The ambitions of the turkey to become the new head of the Islamic Ummah come with the price of instability and ideological confrontation. Erdogan found a common cause with Pakistan, Qatar and certain radical outfits, hoping to rekindle a caliphate that the modern world has long buried.

The betrayal of turkeys is not only strategic, it is civilizational. It is a deliberate choice to line up on the side of the India enemies and to undermine a centenary link.

India must now recalibrate its foreign policy with clarity and strength. We have friends in Western Asia – the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt – who have shown greater pragmatism and respect. India must deepen links with them while sending a clear message to Ankara: betrayal has consequences. In the coming years, Indian decision -makers, industrialists, students and common citizens must remember that partnerships must be rooted in mutual respect and shared values. Turkey under Erdogan lost both. And until it finds them, India must look elsewhere – no return to a friendship that has been stabbed from behind.

The Khilafat road to today's crisis is a painful reminder that all historical links do not lose – especially when one side uses them as manipulation tools. For the moment, the sun sets on the Indian-Turkey links. Whether it increases again at the time or if, if Turkey chooses principles rather than politics.

(The writer is professor Center for South Asian Studies, of the School of International Studies and Social Sciences, Pondicherry Central University. Views are personal)