Politics
The United States defines the powers of the Financial Development Corporation to contain the commercial offensive of China in Latin America
(De Washington, United States) Capitol Analyze a legislative initiative intended to deepen The powers of the Financial Corporation for Developmentwhich will act as a system economic and legal advantages intended to contain The commercial offensive of China In Latin America.
The Financial Corporation for Development (DFC, its acronym in English), It is the United States Development Bank I know associates With private companies to promote the foreign policy of the White House and International Free Trade.
It was created in 2018 by Trump decision -Ley build-, and now is in suspenso by an executive decree of the President of the United States. The Capitol is planned reformulate the faculties of society and increase his funds in October because there is a certain consensus Between the Republican benches and Demcrata.
Xi Jinping is leveled in the Band and route initiative has contest the influence United States in Latin America. The Chinese commercial model RGIM is easy to explain: Beijing Does not seek economic advantages Y There is no corruption control.
In this context, competition between private companies in the United States and compaas funded by China It is almost impossible.
And therefore, in the Capitol He is already torn apart possible faculties of the future DFC, which will involve them The creation of strategic economic fields.
When Trump allows the funds of the Financial Corporation for Development, The proposal Among the legislators of both parties, these strategic economic zones Facilitate investments by American companies In Latin America.
The Hudson Institute Organize a debate to treat the geopolic implications of the Financial Development Corporation. In the moderate panel by Daniel Battle were Rob Mosbacher JR -Teo of Private Investment Corporation-, Laura Burns -SVice-president of Enior for political risk, Willis Towers Watson- Y Erick BrimenCEO of Pryper.
If you think about what an American company needs to make an investment of hundreds of millions, or even billions of dollars in several CDs, needs stability and needs the rule of lawI learned on board.
And AADI: if a solution is proposed, instead of trying to reform the entire system, allow these strategic economic fields to create, It offers them a much lower threshold, and I think it also gives them the possibility of demonstrating their seriousness. It is a step towards a broader reform that allows us to prove the policy that will be demonstrated over time, which creates an intention of general development, Like a space where good policy can be tested nationally. “”
In turn, Rob Mosbacher Jr described the deep offensive commercial that China performs in the region, through Sweet financing and the opening of its own trade markets.
China takes advantage that the United States has neglected the region (by Latin America) and left the land open. China has invested approximately one hundred and thirty billion dollars in these years, And the investments they made from infrastructure, port facilities and others, to a wide variety of critical minerals, said Mosbacher Jr.
Aggregation: China is the largest trading partner of the mayor of the great economy in the regionWith the exception of Mexico and Colombia. Third parties in the energy sector in the control of Chile. They control practically all the energy in per. During a conference on Ceuc (community of Latin American and Caribbean states) in Beijing, XI has announced more infrastructure commitments, talking about a line of agreement of nine billion dollars, And contained the presence of three state heads: among which Lula (Da Silva) of Brazil. “”
When he has the sign on average, Laura burns attention to political risks to which the companies in the United States invest in Latin America. These risks are transformed In an advantage for Chinese companieswho invests in influence By receiving passes More than for annual profits.
We investigate with our partner Oxford Analtica And, recently, we are investigating. We wear a few Ten organizations Do it on the perception of political risk. In this year's survey, which we have just published, More than 74% of investors consider this political risk, classified as geopolic risk, is the main one, Said Burns.
And complete with an example:
I have several initiatives in my office at the moment that they want an energy project in Bolivia and they will not, If it is not for political risk insurance. “”
From this point of view, the burns involved that New powers of the Financial Development Corporation They must attend the political risk That American companies face when they decide to invest in Latin America.
Yes finally Trump Activate gamesCapitol can treat future DFC regulations In October.
|
