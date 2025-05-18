GOLKAR opens the door to Jokowi in the middle of the question of joining PSI





7th President Joko Widodo. (National / Elvis)

BERITANALENSAL.COM – The Golkar party insisted that it was still very open to the 7th president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) if he wanted to join. This statement in response to the news said Jokowi would be PSI's general president. The deputy secretary general (Wasekjen) of the Golkar party, Princess Komaruddin, said that so far Jokowi is not a party group, he therefore greatly respects the decision to be taken later. “So, of course, it is the decision of Mr. Jokowi and his family. When he finally wants to be anchored to which party, and of course, we really respect him as one of the best executives of the Indonesian nation, not a part,” said Putri when asked for the media crew on Sunday (15/18/2025). In addition, Princess believes that the proximity of the Golkar party with Jokowi has been well established. Including, it was mentioned some time ago to be the party option that will be chosen for the political arena. “We are expecting the best decision of him. Because we know for sure that Mr. Jokowi wants to continue to do his services in this country,” he said. Consequently, the princess said that the Golkar party was a very open party. In addition, for Jokowi who will continue his service in the construction of the nation after 10 years as president. “Yes, the Golkar party that we always call open parties, we do not have controlled shareholders, always open to politicians, bureaucrats, women, men from any ethnic group,” he said. “So, even if there are civil servants of this country who want to enter the Golkar party. We are always open to this and of course our best prayers are also for the future of the Golkar party,” he added. Previously, the question of the potential of Jokowi to become the general president of PSI later has exceeded. Afterwards, he admitted that he always calculated the calculations if he was later registered so as not to lose in the appointment of PSI Caketum. “Yes, again, still in calculations. Do not leave, if I register, I will lose later,” said Jokowi. Nevertheless, Jokowi admitted that he had not participated in the registration of candidates to the President General of the PSI. Because the election of the general president is still long, he also chose not to answer further “Not yet (recorded), it is still long. Until July. As far as I remember, I was still in June or July,” said Jokowi.

