Pti of Alema Khan Khan, friend for Imran Khans Reseeing





On May 18, 2025, Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) successfully resolved the internal differences between Aleema Khan, sister of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkh, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Ary News reported that a high -level meeting in Islamabad, which Khans Three Sisters, Gandapur and the party lawyers attended, aimed at strengthening party unity and accelerating efforts to make Khans' release from Adiala prison, where the authorities have held him since August 2023.

Aleema Khan said that neither she nor its sisters are committed to politics but remain determined to defend Khans' freedom. During the meeting, the PTI management examined Khans' legal affairs, including those related to the riots of May 9, 2023, and ordered the Party parliamentarians to attend the hearings of the court.

Aleema Khan told the press that Imran Khans al-Qadir Trust and May 9 were finally set to hear. She said the judges cannot do justice due to the 26th amendment, which was adopted in the pressure courts and has made biased decisions. She stressed that justice is impossible pic.twitter.com/xwbb7egve4

– PTI Official Canada (@ptifiquicialca) May 15, 2025

On May 9, PTI filed a release for Khans, citing security problems. The court has not yet ruled on the issue.

PTI announced a protest and a symbolic sit-in outside the Pakistan Electoral Commission (ECP) on May 20, demanding reserved seats allocated and the appointment of a new commissioner in chief elections. The march will occur from the High Court of Islamabad to the PCE, with a compulsory attendance required of all AMNs, MPAS and ticket holders. The party will issue evidence provision for absent members.

Reconciliation follows a dispute from March 2025 outside the Adiala prison, where Aleema Khan limited access to the Khans legal team, only Salman Akram and Salman Safdar to deposit petitions. The recent meeting approached these tensions, seeking to align the legal and political strategies for the release of Khans.

The detention of Khans, linked to the turnover and Toshakhana affairs, fueled demonstrations led by the PTI, including calls for a “confrontation” in November 2024. The treatment of ECP of reserved seats remains controversial, with a PTI alleging electoral fraud. The consolidated efforts of the parties reflect an intensified thrust in the midst of the Pakistans changing the political landscape.

