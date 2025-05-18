James Austin Johnson flirts with the public “SNL” as President Donald Trump: Look





Saturday Night Live ended his season 50 with a last excavation to President Donald Trump.

During the May 17 episode which saw Scarlett Johansson serve as a host and bad rabbit that the musical guest James Austin Johnson parodied the politician, 78, while he met Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (played by Emil Wakim) to discuss a trip to the Middle East.

Towards the end of the Cold Open, Johnson, 35, walked outside stage, declaring: “It is the final of the SNL, season 50 the worst to date,” before kicking a member of the public of his chair to take his place.

“I am here to break the fourth wall,” said Trump from Johnson, continuing, “it's good here. Look at all the young and pretty people. Hello”, while looking at all the women in the crowd around him.

“Look at it. WoW,” he added after turning away from a member of the blond public, then declaring: “Sevens or more, sit on the ground. Six or less, to the javels you are going.”

James Austin Johnson as Donald Trump in the May 17 episode of “SNL”.

Saturday Night Live / YouTube

The 50 SNL season was presented in September 2024, with Jean Smart as a host and Jelly Roll as a musical guest.

The other notable hosts this season included Ariana Grande, Michael Keaton, John Mulaney, Chris Rock, Paul Mescal, Martin Short, Mikey Madison, Jack Black, Jon Hamm and more. Some notable musical guests this season included Coldplay, Stevie Nicks, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Shaboozey, Morgan Wallen and Lizzo.

Meanwhile, Charli XCX, Timothe Chalamet and Lady Gaga all pulled a double service, serving both as host and the musical guest during their respective episodes.

SNL had fun at various political moments throughout the season, including the elections in 2024 and Elon Musk being part of the Trump administration.

Saturday Night Live will come back later this year on NBC.

