There is Jokowi, Kaesang, in Isyana





Jakarta, Kompas.com – Vice-president Psi Andy Budiman has revealed, a number of figures have started to be taken up by PSI executives in various regions to become candidate for the president of PSI. Andy said several names that had emerged, among others, the 7th president Joko Widodo (Jokowi), President of PSI Kaesang PangarepVice-Minister of the Population Isyana Bagoes Oka and the politician of the PSI Agus Herlambang. “The Jogja DPW appeared Mr. Jokowi, supported Mr. Jokowi. In Jakarta, our faction president, William, also argued Mr. Jokowi. Then there was West Java who gave birth to two names, Mas Kaesang and the president of Okk Bro Agus Herlambang,” said Andy when he was contacted when he was contacted when he was contacted when he was contacted when he was contacted when he was contacted when he was contacted when he was contacted been contacted when contacted when contacted when contacted. Kompas.comSunday (5/18/2025). Read also: Jokowi speaking of opportunities to become PSI Ketum “Then, in Bali, there are our members who began to express proposals for the leaders, so the name that advanced or proposed was Isyana Bagoes Oka,” he added. Andy explained, even if the names of the candidates for Ketum had started to appear, PSI was still waiting for the candidates to come and will bring official support letters. Because it supports five DPW PSI and 20 DPD PSI to be able to advance as a candidate PSI Ketum. “And after that, we will check documents. If it is considered to be feasible, we will announce who will participate on June 18,” added Andy. Read also: Registration on the fifth day, nobody registered to be a candidate for Ketum PSI Andy added, until the fifth day since the registration is opened, no one has registered as a candidate for the President of PSI. We know that the registration of potential candidates of the PSI president will be opened on Tuesday (05/13/2025) then until June 18, 2025. Once the registration is closed, the PSI Congress Committee will check the requirements and officially announce the candidates to the President who meets the requirements. Then, the candidates for the President General will have time to carry out campaigns and to transmit their vision to vision to the members of the PSI throughout Indonesia. Read also: If Jokowi and Kaesang are both in the list of Ketum's exchanges, PSI Surabaya: there will be no competition The voting period for the election of the general president should take place from July 12 to 19, 2025. The selection process is carried out with an electronic voting system, where each manager has a vote. The results of the Raya election will be announced in collaboration with the PSI congress on July 19, 2025 in Solo, Central Java. Listen News writing And Choice news We are directly on your mobile phone. Choose access to your pillar channel at Komompas.com WhatsApp Channel News: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029vafpbedbpzjzrk13h3d. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp application.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2025/05/18/18414881/bursa-calon-ketum-psi-ada-jokowi-kaesang-hingga-isyana The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos