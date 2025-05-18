Why Donald Trump jumped the inauguration of Pope Leos





After Pope Leo XIV was elected pontiff by the College of Cardinals, President Donald Trump posted on social networks, it is an honor to realize that he is the first American pope. What excitement and what great honor for our country. I can't wait to meet Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very significant moment!

Trump, however, was not among the world leaders and the royalties present at the inaugural mass of Pope Léos in the city of the Vatican today. Instead, vice-president JD Vance participated. (In particular, Trump was present at the funeral of Pope Franciss in April.)

Last week, Trump went to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, the first major international trip of his second term.

Before Cardinal Robert Francis, Prevost became Pope, he had a semi-active social media account, whom he had used to criticize the Trump administration and the vice-president Vance. In an article, he shared an OPED entitled JD Vance is false: Jesus does not ask us to classify our love for others.

I don't think hell remains silent for too long if he has something to say, said Pope Leos’s brother John Prevost, in New York Times. I know that it is not satisfied with what is happening with immigration. I know it for a fact. How far hell goes with it is only to guess, but he does not sit. I don't think hell is the silencer.

Many Trumps Circle have already criticized Pope Leos' policy. His former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, told the BBC that he was certainly going to be a friction between the president and the pope.

