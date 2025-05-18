Gulzar House Fire de Hyderabad: PM Modifols Loss of 17 lives, announces RS 2 Lakh ex gratia for Kin de Died





A devastating fire broke out early Sunday morning in a building of the Hyderabads Gulzar house, near the emblematic Charminar, affirming the lives of 17 people, according to heads of the fire service. The fire, which started around 6 a.m., spread quickly, which makes rescue efforts difficult despite the rapid arrival of fire services. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that he was “deeply anxious” by loss of lives in the fire in a building of the Hyderabad Gulzar house early this morning. Eleven firefighters were sent to the scene to master the flames. The director general of the Telangana police, Dr. JITERDER, the Minister of the Union and the head of the BJP of Telangana, G. Kishan Reddy, the Minister of State Ponnam Prabhakar, and the deputy of Charminar Mir Zulfeqar Ali visited the site to supervise the life and rescue efforts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sadness because of the tragic incident. In an article on X (formerly Twitter), the Prime Ministers' office wrote deeply anxious by the loss of life due to a fire tragedy in Hyderabad, Telangana. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. That the wounded are recovered soon. The Prime Minister also announced an ex Gratia of 2 Lakh for the families of the deceased and 50,000 for the injured of the National Relief Fund of the Prime Minister (PMNRF). Speaking at the scene, Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar confirmed that the fire had broken out around 6 a.m. and that the state fire service arrived in a few minutes. Despite the efforts to save those trapped, the fire had already spread. He assured that the government of the State would provide total support to the families of the victims and would carry out a detailed examination of fire safety measures. The president of the BRS, KT Rama Rao, also expressed his condolences via X, calling the extremely shocking and painful incident. He added that the BRS team was ready to help in any case. The authorities launched an investigation into the cause of the fire. Rescue and rescue operations are underway and officials are committed to improving fire safety protocols to prevent future tragedies.

