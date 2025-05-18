Mike Pence Critique Trump on prices and main foreign policy issues while looking from afar





Former vice-president Mike Pence criticized President Donald Trumps is approaching prices, as well as several foreign policy initiatives, in an interview with NBC News meets the press on Sunday.

The initial reciprocal prices he has unveiled would be the greatest increase in peacetime on peacetime on the American people in the history of this country, told Pence Kristen Welker, referring to the radical rates that Trump imposed on the largest American trade partners in early April.

A few days later, the president arrested most of the prices, a decision that Pence on Friday said he was happy to see.

The interview covered a wide range of subjects and Penci opened its praise for the second Trump administration, applauding the president for obtaining the southern border in a historic way and ordering military action against the Houthis in Yemen, among others.

But in the midst of all this, I saw some departure from the policies of our administration in the country and abroad, noted Pence. He mentioned the support that hesitates to Ukraine in the first 100 days of Trumps' second term and criticized a potential vision of a nuclear agreement with Iran. And he was particularly critical of Trumps' prices.

The former vice-president said that his main concern about Trump's current plan, which is to negotiate trade agreements that may always include prices on most nations, is that it will cause higher prices for Americans.

He added that the current president of presidents is very different from the way Trumps First Administration, in which Pence was vice-president, operated.

We have used the threat of prices as a leverage for negotiations, Kristen, said, said Pence, adding later: what I see in this administration is a regular will to a price base perhaps 10% which, I think, would be harmful to jobs in America. It would be harmful to consumers in America.

Pence also criticized Trumps attending a line on who pays the prices when imposed.

As the president told me on several occasions, he has the feeling that other countries pay prices, said Pence, when the reality is that when the Americans buy goods abroad, the company that imports these goods from this country pays the price and most often transmits this into higher prices to consumers.

Vance's opinions and the role of vice-president

When asked if he opposed the prices on certain consumer goods that Trump imposed during his first mandate, Pence admitted that he probably had, but in private.

I probably did it in the corridors, but the president can make the decision, said Pence.

When you are vice-president of the United States, my point of view is always as follows: I am in favor of the president, with my entire opinion in private, said Pence. And then when he made the decision, my job was to support his decision in the absence of a higher vocation or a higher obligation that we have.

Earlier in the interview, Pence also spoke of the lawyer he hopes that Trump receives from those around him now, including vice-president JD Vance.

President Trump was not only my president. He was my friend, said Pence, describing his relationship with Trump during his first mandate, who was frayed after Pence resisted Trumps' pressure to use his role to try to overthrow the 2020 elections when the congress met to count the votes of the electoral college on January 6, 2021.

I took the opportunity in the right parameters, private moments, to share with him the moments when we differ on the problems, said Pence. And I hope, whether it is the vice-president or others, whether there are these voices around the president who do the same.

The former vice-president dismantled when he was asked how he thought that the current vice-president made in his work, Pence simply saying that he would find it difficult to assess it precisely, but [Vance is] An honorable man.

Foreign policy

Pence also talked about Trumps' approach to foreign policy in this term. He told Welker that it was a bad idea for the president to accept a plane as a gift from the Royal Qatari family, in the midst of the reports that Trump plans to do so and criticized Trump's speech in Saudi Arabia.

The former vice-president also questioned the approach of the Trump administrations in Iran, while senior American officials seek to conclude an agreement with Iran on the possession of the nations of uranium and nuclear technology.

Pence said that he was worried about the information that Iran sought to maintain a civilian nuclear program, telling Welker that the United States should clearly indicate in Iran negotiations that their current nuclear program must be dismantled or destroyed.

I am grateful that President Trump has reiterated the policy of our administration, that Iran will not be authorized to obtain a nuclear weapon. The security of America, the security of Israel, the stability of the region and the world requires that we apply this. But from my point of view, when I hear about allowing Iran to have an enrichment program at a certain level, it seems for everyone like President Obamas Iran Nuclear Deal from which we obtained the first year of our administration.

We must clearly tell them that America was not bluffing, that we do not allow them to continue to enrich the uranium, added Pence.

When asked if an attack on Iran should be on the optional table to push it to dismantle its nuclear program, said Pence, of course. I think all the options should be on the table.

Pence also said he was thinking that additional sanctions against Russia should be on the table while Trump seeks the end of the War of the countries in Ukraine, although the administration said that such threats would harm the talks he organized.

Ive met Vladimir Putin. My judgment is that Vladimir Putin only understands force, said Pence.

Jan. 6 pardons

Pence said that I did not see that in my future when he was asked if he could present himself again for the president, after looking for the White House in 2023 without winning a lot of traction before abandoning the race. His break with Trump in the results of the 2020 elections, which, according to Trump, were several times was marred by fraud, also damaged his political position within the Republican Party.

Pence said Trump was wrong to forgive the coverage of people who were accused of having participated in the riot of Capitol on January 6.

I will always believe by the grace of God, I did my duty that day to support and defend the constitution of the United States and see the peaceful transfer of power, said Pence, later dealing with a distinction between certain defendants of January 6 who had just crossed an open door, did not mean any harm, did not prejudice, and those who are accused of more serious crimes.

But the people who burst into the Capitol, who attacked police officers, I said that day and I believe at that time should have been prosecuted to the very extent of the law, said Pence.

