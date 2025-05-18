The EU talks to spend the night while the Brexit reset agreement in the United Kingdom strikes the Clear

British negotiators are locked in talks with EU counterparts on “ outstanding problems '' with a historic agreement that should be revealed by Keir Starmer on Monday

Keir Starrmer should meet Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission on Monday (Picture: AP ))

British negotiators are locked in the talks of the last ditch while an agreement with the EU has entered into a series of problems.

Government representatives are ready to work overnight to solve the last -minute problems before a crunch summit in London. The agreement is expected to be unveiled on Monday, but was questioned when the two parties were tough with each other.

A source said there were “pending problems” in the talks to do or rupture, with conversations that continue overnight. The initiates insisted that the government will sign only one agreement that is in the interests of the United Kingdom while trying to improve Boris Johnson's agreement on Brexit of Boris Johnson.

The agreement had still not been concluded despite “enormous progress”, according to a source of knowledge of negotiations. Keir Starmer is expected to welcome the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the president of the European Council Antonio Costa to discuss the reset of post-Brexit relations of the United Kingdom with the block.

The government is convinced that the conditions on the table are mutually beneficial, but the agreement has not been concluded for hours before the crucial meetings. The update occurred a few hours after Mr. Starmer said that a “step forward” was close.

The government seeks to improve the Brexit agreement of Boris Johnson (Picture: Getty images ))

He said yesterday: “In the past two weeks, I have obtained trade agreements with India and the United States which deliver for the British, British companies and British jobs. Tomorrow, we will take another step forward. Our change plan in action.”

He said that the agreement would be “good for our jobs, good for our invoices and good for our borders”. The summit should include an announcement that the United Kingdom will have access to a 125 billion EU defense fund.

Mr. Starmer wishes to strengthen defense security and cooperation with Europe, which has become more urgent after the invasion of Ukraine by Vladimir Putin. The negotiators were also close to the agreements allowing British travelers to use e-waste in European airports.

There has also been progress in the reduction of administrative formalities on exports and food imports, which have hampered companies since the Brexit agreement of Mr. Johnson. A young mobility program, a reciprocal arrangement allowing children aged 18 to 30 to live in the EU, should also be included in the announcement.

But the Minister of the Cabinet, Nick Thomas-Symonds, admitted that the end details were going “over the course”. He told the BBC: “Nothing was agreed until everything was agreed.”

The agreement should make airports more quickly (Picture: Getty images ))

However, he said he was “confident” that an agreement could be concluded so that British citizens again use the EU queues at airports. Travelers have endured misery crossing European borders since the EU.

Mr. Thomas-Symonds said: “We know that we have had trucks awaiting 16 hours, fresh food at the rear cannot be exported because frankly, he only leaves, administrative formalities, all necessary certifications, we absolutely want to reduce this.” He said that a mobility program for young people should be “intelligent and controlled”, Great Britain wishing to define a ceiling on the figures.

And he said that the United Kingdom had pushed “to make sure we get much more trade” with the block, the country's largest trading partner. But the workforce will have to face the seizure of the Tories and Reform UK, which both qualified the agreement as “surrender” without seeing the detail.

Mr. Thomas-Symonds Rubbhed claims that the agreement will be a “betrayal” of Brexit. He said: Whether it was the Prime Minister, myself or the rest of the government, we have left the debates of the past.

And my sense, going around the country, is also the country. This is a hard evaluation of what is in the interest of the United Kingdom in the mid-2020, not new debates, almost 10 years ago, for the referendum. “”

They are particularly uncomfortable as to the youth movement. The United Kingdom already has similar programs with Australia and Canada, with limited figures and those that come to the United Kingdom requiring a visa.

But the terms of the mobility agreement for young people with the EU have not yet been released. Libs Dems supported a “mobility scheme for young capped young people”.

The party said the boost he gave to the economy could be enough to cancel the decision to cap winter fuel payments for millions of retirees. And Labor MP Emily Thornberry, who chairs the Influent Foreign Affairs Committee, retaliated to the Nigel Farage Farage Critics.

She said: there are 13 of these mobility regimes for young people already with the United Kingdom and the sky has not fallen, and I think young people in Great Britain would like to be able to travel to Europe and therefore it must be reciprocal.

But the Tory Lord David Frost, who negotiated the release of EU Britain, said that the agreement would be a “step back”.