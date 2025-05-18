Donald Trump should not accept the Qatari jet





Qatar welcomes President Donald Trump with opulence

President Donald Trump landed in Doha, Qatar, a reception more than the merit of fighter planes, cybertrucks and dancers.

Washington’s former vice-president Mike Pence said it was a “bad idea” for President Donald Trump to receive a luxury Qatar jet, arguing that the acceptance of the donation could be unconstitutional and endangers national security.

“There are profound problems The potential for collecting information, the need to ensure that the President of the United States is safe while traveling around the world,” said Pennce to NBC “Meet the Press” in an interview published on May 16.

Accepting the plane “is incompatible with our security, with our intelligence needs,” he added. “My hope is that the president reconsiders him.”

Trump said he was planning to accept a Qatari government's Boeing 747-8 that would be equipped with the new Air One force at an estimated cost of more than a billion dollars. He would then be handed over to the Trump foundation when he is no longer president.

The value of $ 400 million in the plane itself would be the greatest foreign gift ever made for an American president.

“Why should our soldiers, and therefore our taxpayers, should be forced to pay hundreds of millions of dollars when they can get it free of charge in a country that wants to reward us for a job well done,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on a trip to the Middle East on May 14, the same day, the White House announced that Qatar Airways are buying 200 jets at the base of the United States.

Pence, who was vice-president in Trump's first term, told NBC that Qatar “had a long story of play on both sides”.

“They support Hamas. They supported Al-Qaeda,” he said.

He added that there are “very real constitutional questions”, including a section of the Constitution which directly prevents federal officers from accepting “any present … of any kind” of a foreign government.

“I think it's just a bad idea, and I hope the president will think about it better,” said Pence.

The relationship of Pence and Trump collapsed in January 2021 after Pence refused to stop the congress process which formalized the results of the presidential election of 2020. On January 6 of the same year, a crowd of supporters of Trump took over the building of the American Capitol while the process was underway, some explicitly calling for violence against Pence.

Pence, the former Governor of Indiana, then ran against Trump during the presidential primary of 2023. However, he abandoned the start of the race while he was struggling in the polls and with fundraising.

