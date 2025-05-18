Mr. Jokowi is thin, but Mulono's day is a bit big





Kompas.com – Lately, the name of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), let's come back to be a public conversation on social networks, on identity. The name Mulono is presented as the name of Jokowi. Speculation also appeared, from the allegation according to which Mulono was the real name of Jokowi, to the theory that Mulono was the cousin of Jokowi who had a similar face. Some citizens believe that Moldono is Jokowi's first name. Read also: two weeks are in the military barracks, 39 students from Purwakarta returned home However, there are also those who suspect that Mulono is the cousin of Jokowi who married his younger brother because of their physical similarity. Who is exactly associated with Mulono in Jokowi? Answer Andi PramariaJokowi classmate at the Faculty of Forestry, Gadjah Mada University (UGM), finally opened his voice to correct the circulating information. He explained that Moldono in question was Hari Mulono, their colleague who also came from the same generation. However, Hari Molyono and Jokowi were two different people. “It's far away, it's different. Mr. Jokowi is thin, but Mulono's day is rather big,” he said on Saturday (05/17/2025), when he was met at his home in Jalan Panji Wangko, Panji Tilar, Kekalik, Mataram City. Andi, who had been chief of the province of the NTB and the commercial office, also added that Hari Molyono was the cousin of Jokowi and had married Idayati, the young brother of Jokowi. The relationship between Mulono day and Jokowi's family Mulono was the first husband of Idayati, Jokowi's younger sister, before her death in 2018. Then, in 2022, Idayati remarried with the president of the Constitutional Court (MK) Anwar Usman. Andi also showed his diploma when he was interviewed, said that he was a friend of the faculty and a generation with Jokowi and a graduate together. The name Mulono Viral, Internet users have returned by stressing the Jokowi diploma The name Mulono returned to go out in the virtual universe during a demonstration against the Pilkada bill in 2024. On August 22, 2024, the name Moldono even became a trendy subject on Twitter on social networks (now X).

